Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Man struck and killed in crosswalk was on vacation in N.J.
The man struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Taylor from Guyana. Taylor was using a crosswalk around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold as...
fox29.com
New Jersey man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later slaying
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New Jersey slaying that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide a dozen years ago, prosecutors said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term...
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
wfpg.com
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate At The Shore
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said.Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was convicted during a jury trial of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in May 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecut…
Jersey City man acquitted of 2010 murder sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 manslaughter
A Jersey City man who spent more than eight years in jail before being acquitted of murder will now spend more than three times that amount in prison after fatally shooting a Bayonne woman in 2019. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that Anthony Shuler, 31, was sentenced Thursday to...
Cops searching for knife-wielding man who assaulted student outside N.J. school
Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a student Thursday afternoon outside Sayreville War Memorial High School while armed with a knife. Officers were called to the school at 2:18 p.m. and ordered students and staff to shelter in place to determine if it was safe to dismiss students, according to a statement from the Sayreville Police Department.
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
News 12
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
