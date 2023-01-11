ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate At The Shore

A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said.Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was convicted during a jury trial of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in May 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecut…
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

