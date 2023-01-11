ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men continue to spiral, falling to Minnesota at home 70-67

It’s tough to categorize any particular Big Ten game as a “must-win” in early January, but following a disheartening 80-73 loss to Maryland last weekend, Thursday night’s game against the last-place Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-8, 1-4) certainly qualified as one. The Buckeyes (10-6, 2-3) were viewed...
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 13, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
