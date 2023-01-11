Read full article on original website
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
3 ASX Gold Penny Stocks that are shining today
Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours on Thursday as traders awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Spot gold stood at $1,876.93 per ounce as of 0011 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,879.80. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Today we cover: Bastion Minerals (ASX: BMO), Strickland Metals (ASX: STK) and Peregrine Gold (ASX: PGD).
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
CORRECTED-Maverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
(Corrects headline to say Maverix shareholders have approved Triple Flag deal; adds in paragraph 2 that the deal was announced last November) Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company. Under...
ASX insurance stocks to watch out for
Insurance sector is amongst the key industries of Australian economy. The country witnessed many natural disasters in 2022, and the insurance sector has since been navigating and creating opportunities from consequent changes. Insurance stocks have always been an investor favorite, as not only do they have the potential to produce...
China lockdown hits Uniqlo parent's first-quarter profit
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo, said Thursday its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of the Covid-19 lockdown in China. The retail behemoth reported 85 billion yen ($645 million) net profit from September to November 2022 but left unchanged its forecast...
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign currency at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said, it latest adjustment to cope with rising demand for hard currency. Rates at previous auctions closed at between...
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT). The...
Permsin Steel Works Says Unit Withdrew Request For Approval Of Issuance And Offering
* UNIT WITHDREW REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF ISSUANCE AND OFFERING OF NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES FOR THE FIRST TIME (IPO) * REASON FOR WITHDRAWAL THAT UNIT HAS LOSS FOR 9-MONTH, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil...
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
Beacon Minerals Ltd says Co Entered Into A 6,000 Ounce Forward Gold Contract
* CO HAS ENTERED INTO A 6,000 OUNCE FORWARD GOLD CONTRACT TO BE DELIVERED IN MONTHLY INSTALMENTS FROM FEB 2023 TO APRIL 2023. * FORWARD AVERAGE NET PRICE OF A$2,729 PER OUNCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
