ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.

1 DAY AGO