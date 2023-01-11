ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 31

longhornswithlove
3d ago

Another democrat goes to jail. Has anyone else noticed our prisons are filling up with democrats. Can’t happen fast enough. Cantrell is next!

Reply(1)
3
Joseph Broussard
3d ago

i f it were a common person it would be grand larceny, 20 years

Reply(4)
19
saveoursisters
3d ago

It’s funny how they think they’ll never get caught

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Louisiana lawmaker gets 22-month sentence for wire fraud

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Democratic Party leader Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned from the state Senate last year year citing depression and a gambling addiction — and later pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud — was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 months in prison. Peterson, who served in the Louisiana Legislature for 22 years, admitted in August to taking more than $140,000 in funds from her reelection campaign and from the state Democratic Party. The ex-lawmaker spent a “substantial amount” of that money on casino gambling, according to court documents. Peterson, who made restitution, was tearful and apologetic in court. “I want to tell everyone who contributed to my campaign and the Democratic Party, I am sorry,” she said to WWL-TV. In court filings and in Tuesday’s arguments, defense attorneys had argued for probation rather than time in prison. They cited Peterson’s long record of public service, her Christian faith, her first-offender status and a long struggle with gambling addiction that caused what they called “diminished mental capacity.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

2 Troopers involved in Ronald Greene case will not receive paychecks while on administrative leave, officials say

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 12, 2023, officials announced that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not receive a paycheck while on administrative leave after charges were brought into the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The deceision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
METAIRIE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit

Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
LOUISIANA STATE

