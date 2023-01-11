Read full article on original website
longhornswithlove
3d ago
Another democrat goes to jail. Has anyone else noticed our prisons are filling up with democrats. Can’t happen fast enough. Cantrell is next!
Reply(1)
3
Joseph Broussard
3d ago
i f it were a common person it would be grand larceny, 20 years
Reply(4)
19
saveoursisters
3d ago
It’s funny how they think they’ll never get caught
Reply(1)
11
