Las Vegas, NV

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL

