Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
VOA to Host Community Resource Event

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will be hosting a resource event later this month for those experiencing difficulty with housing or other resource access in Sheridan County. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The two-hour event entitled “Where to Turn” will take place Thursday, January 26 from 9...
Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes

Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Leery of open forum, water group struggles to inform public

CHEYENNE—Members of a working group created by Gov. Mark Gordon to “disseminate information” and “act as a sounding board for the public and stakeholders” regarding Colorado River Compact issues reported Monday mounting public frustration about access to information. The Colorado River Working Group, formed in...
Governor Gordon Offers a Blueprint for Wyoming to Lead the Nation

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s State of the State Address to the 67th Legislature Wednesday highlighted multiple fronts where Wyoming is leading and further opportunities to lead the nation through innovation. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Gordon said his proposed supplemental budget proposal outlines an approach to...
Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
Randi Kay Scherer

Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
Mule deer project will begin capturing this weekend

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. According to the Game and Fish, mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades....
Bill Would Ban New Foreign Ownership Of Any Agricultural Land In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature may consider a proposal to ban foreign companies and citizens of other countries from owning agricultural land in Wyoming. Rep. Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, sponsored House Bill 88 and said he’s passionate about the agriculture industry. He also wants...
SBE Welcomes New Superintendent of Public Instruction

The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
