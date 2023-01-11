Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
Sheridan Media
VOA to Host Community Resource Event
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will be hosting a resource event later this month for those experiencing difficulty with housing or other resource access in Sheridan County. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The two-hour event entitled “Where to Turn” will take place Thursday, January 26 from 9...
cowboystatedaily.com
Deacon Says Expanding Medicaid Not ‘The Fiery Pit Of Socialism’ As Bill Moves Forward
Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months is a step closer to happening in Wyoming. House Bill 4 passed out of the Legislature's House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday and moves to the House of Representatives floor for discussion.
cowboystatedaily.com
There Are Useful Career Training Programs For Wyoming Students – But No One Knows About Them
Wyoming has an array of apprenticeship programs suitable for high school-age students to help them figure out what direction they want to go with their lives before committing to potentially expensive post-secondary training. Many schools are either unaware of these programs,...
Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes
Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
cowboystatedaily.com
No More Spanking In Wyoming Schools? Legislation Moves Forward To Crack Down On It
A law change that would remove legal protections from public school staffers who spank or swat students cleared a Wyoming legislative committee Friday on a unanimous vote. If it passes the Legislature, Senate File 47 would remove legal immunity from teachers,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Leery of open forum, water group struggles to inform public
CHEYENNE—Members of a working group created by Gov. Mark Gordon to “disseminate information” and “act as a sounding board for the public and stakeholders” regarding Colorado River Compact issues reported Monday mounting public frustration about access to information. The Colorado River Working Group, formed in...
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon Offers a Blueprint for Wyoming to Lead the Nation
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s State of the State Address to the 67th Legislature Wednesday highlighted multiple fronts where Wyoming is leading and further opportunities to lead the nation through innovation. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Gordon said his proposed supplemental budget proposal outlines an approach to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project's labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
Sheridan Media
Randi Kay Scherer
Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
Sheridan Media
Mule deer project will begin capturing this weekend
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. According to the Game and Fish, mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades....
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution's sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird to Retire in June
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) will have a new leader on July 1, 2023. Commissioner Ron Laird announced his retirement through a press release from the WHSAA on Thursday. Laird has been the Association's Commissioner since 2004. Prior to that, he served as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Powell, WY.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Ban New Foreign Ownership Of Any Agricultural Land In Wyoming
The Wyoming Legislature may consider a proposal to ban foreign companies and citizens of other countries from owning agricultural land in Wyoming. Rep. Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, sponsored House Bill 88 and said he's passionate about the agriculture industry. He also wants...
Sheridan Media
SBE Welcomes New Superintendent of Public Instruction
The Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education (SBCTE) and Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold its next virtual meet at 9 a.m. on January 19, 2023, at which time it will officially welcome newly elected Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megen Degenfelder to the board.
