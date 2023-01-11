ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Good Belly to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A Louisville food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring,according to Louisville Business First. Good Belly, a found truck established in 2021, will serve New York Jewish deli-style food — something the Louisville area was missing, Jess Bookin, one of the owners, said in an interview.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past

Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row

Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Another Louisville coffee shop has voted to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Add another coffee shop in Louisville that has voted to unionize as of Wednesday night. Sunergos Coffee joins Heine Brothers, along with three local Starbucks, in voting to unionize. The workers said they are looking to make high wages and are asking the company for transparency....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dozens of firefighters battle fire at auto shop in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An auto shop in Shively is closed after catching fire Thursday night. The fire was reported around 11:30 at Derby City Tire and Auto Services on Dixie Highway. Officials say it took nearly 40 firefighters from three local departments to control the flames. It was so...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
LOUISVILLE, KY

