WLKY.com
Good Belly to open first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — A Louisville food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring,according to Louisville Business First. Good Belly, a found truck established in 2021, will serve New York Jewish deli-style food — something the Louisville area was missing, Jess Bookin, one of the owners, said in an interview.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's sets opening date with chance to get free pizza for a year
LaRosa's has announced the opening date for their first location in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. where people will be able to get a free slice of pizza. There will also be some giveaways and a...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses, organizations grateful to be on NYT list of places to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has landed on the New York Times' 52 best places for travelers to visit in 2023. While it is the second time Louisville has made the list, chief marketing director for Louisville Tourism Stacey Yates says it still is significant. "We made...
5 bagel shops in Louisville, KY
No bagel lover goes unloved in Derby City. Check out these five shops specializing in bagels and bagel sandwiches.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past
Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s going to be beautiful': Neighbors are excited about Louisville's Reimagine 9th Street project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We have new information on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in Louisville. Last week, President Joe Biden specifically mentioned the 9th Street revitilization project during his stop in northern Kentucky. People in the community are getting excited about the long-awaited improvements. Betty Ross has called that...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Stops Along Louisville’s Eclectic Whiskey Row
Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail — the famed countryside ramble connecting the region’s major distilleries — is a well-known caper for visitors to Louisville. But many people don’t realize you can tour and taste the wares of many of the same great bourbon makers without leaving the city.
WLKY.com
Another Louisville coffee shop has voted to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Add another coffee shop in Louisville that has voted to unionize as of Wednesday night. Sunergos Coffee joins Heine Brothers, along with three local Starbucks, in voting to unionize. The workers said they are looking to make high wages and are asking the company for transparency....
WLKY.com
America's largest dinosaur event 'Jurassic Quest' returns to Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Through the doors of South Wing A at the Kentucky Expo Center, work is being done to transform more than 600,000 square feet of space into the biggest dinosaur event in the country, Jurassic Quest. More than 50 dinosaurs from millions of years ago will be...
WLKY.com
Dozens of firefighters battle fire at auto shop in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An auto shop in Shively is closed after catching fire Thursday night. The fire was reported around 11:30 at Derby City Tire and Auto Services on Dixie Highway. Officials say it took nearly 40 firefighters from three local departments to control the flames. It was so...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
