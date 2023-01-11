ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, PA

Walking paths, parking, splash pads and more: 3 Cornwall borough parks could get upgrades

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
Cornwall borough is looking to upgrade three of its recreational parks, modernizing them to fit the growing needs of the community while also retaining their natural resources.

Two site plans were shown to the residents for Miners Village Sports Park, Rexmont Goosetown Park and Snitz Creek Park, which has been recently expanded with the borough leasing land from Cornwall Lebanon School District.

The parks haven't been updated in over 25 years, according to council member Bruce Conrad, who originally proposed the idea for a recreational master plan when he joined the board in 2020.

Karla Farrell, a landscape architect and certified planner who was brought in for the project, presented the site plans and allowed community members to give feed back on what they liked and disliked about each plan during Tuesday night's public meeting.

The steering committee will take those suggestions and merge alternate site plans for each park and create a single masterplan that will be presented to the state on April 1 in an effort to get funding for the projects.

Conrad said after the meeting that while it was too early to put an approximate number on the project, it will cost millions of dollars.

The project will be paid in part by fees that developers pay to the recreation fund when building on a property. Conrad said the board is looking at other funding opportunities as well.

If the plan is accepted during a meeting with the state, construction will likely begin in the spring of next year and be done in several phases.

Farrell said the planning process took into account the wants and needs of the community, balancing projects geared towards children and young adults with installations that benefit the borough's aging community.

While no plan has been finalized, the alternate site plans presented during the public meet provide insight into what the parks might look like.

Designs for all three parks included paths for walking and hiking. Conrad said connecting all three parks to the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail is a major goal for project. They also intend to create more connections at each park to surrounding neighborhoods.

All three parks look to be getting similar treatments in upgraded parking, permanent bathrooms and pavilions with seating arrangements of various sizes.

Potential features include splash pads, pickleball courts, a potential skateboard park at Miners Village Sports park, a mountain bike pump track at any one of the three parks, and a nine-hole disk golf course that would only be able to fit at Rexmont Goosetown Park.

While not updated at the time of print, Farrell said that the alternate designs for each park would be soon available at www.cornwallboroughrecreationalplan.com.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him atDLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

