ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Buss: Rochester school board censures member on Day 1

In its first substantive act of the New Year, Rochester's school board voted to censure a new member through a Disclaiming Motion for sharing communications between public officials with the public. It's an indication that one of the region's least transparent school districts intends to continue operating in the dark.
ROCHESTER, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers

Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy