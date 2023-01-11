Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.

