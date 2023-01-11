Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Buss: Rochester school board censures member on Day 1
In its first substantive act of the New Year, Rochester's school board voted to censure a new member through a Disclaiming Motion for sharing communications between public officials with the public. It's an indication that one of the region's least transparent school districts intends to continue operating in the dark.
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Detroit News
High-tech crime solving links teen in fatal shooting of Detroit woman, police say
Detroit — The family of a 53-year-old Detroit wife and mother shot and killed last month after stopping at a party store on her way home from work said it means "everything" that police have charged a suspect, but they'll never have closure. Bradley Thurman, 19, has been charged...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Plymouth boys motivated by last season's shortcomings
Plymouth's boys bowling team, ranked fifth in the state, is off to a strong 6-1 start, thanks to its strong group of returning upperclassmen who are hungry to avoid failure in the lanes. Nearly the entire roster returned after last season ended on the doorstep of the state tournament. First-year...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor police seek suspect who shot into family's townhouse window Monday
Ann Arbor police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who fired a gun into a family's townhouse window Monday. Officials said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the Creekside Townhouses near Platt Road and Interstate 94. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Jeep...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers
Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Detroit News
Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
Detroit News
7 in custody after attempted truck theft at Stellantis Sterling Heights plant
Sterling Heights — At least seven suspects who attempted to steal multiple Ram pickup trucks off of a Stellantis assembly plant parking lot on 17 Mile Road early Tuesday morning are now in police custody, said Sterling Heights police. Multiple suspects gained entry on the to the Stellantis Sterling...
