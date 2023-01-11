Read full article on original website
Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure
Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
DEA: Over 50M pounds of fentanyl seized nationwide in 2022
The DEA reported that fentanyl, a man-made opioid, is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially deadly dose.
spectrumnews1.com
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
lakercountry.com
State officials urging drivers to register emergency contact info
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to registering emergency contact information with the state. Registering allows law enforcement to reach loved ones in the event you are involved in a traffic crash or other critical emergency when every second counts. This service is available for cardholders with a valid...
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron’s Office Awarded $175,000 DOJ Grant For Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 11, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) will receive a $175,000 grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop an awareness campaign dedicated to protecting missing children from the dangers of human trafficking. The funding was awarded by the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Community Policing Development Microgrants Program.
WKYT 27
Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
wdrb.com
Beshear says male juveniles in Kentucky now separated by crime over multiple detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male juveniles age 14 or older charged with a violent or serious offense are now being housed at one of three high-security detention centers in Kentucky. Starting this year, the juveniles facing Capital, Class A, B or C felonies will be housed at the Adair Regional...
Advocates Urging Over-the-Counter Birth Control as Kentucky Drug Stores Make Plans to Stock Abortion Pill
Research shows that contraceptive care is currently falling short nationwide when it comes to access, cost, and patients' needs.
Disabled Kentuckians get one step closer to reinstated benefits
A large crowed of eastern Kentuckians gathered at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday to learn next steps in getting their disability benefits reinstated.
WKYT 27
TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch. The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Increased Child Care Options for Military Families in Kentucky
Governor Beshear announced Yesterday that Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval from the Department of Defense to help connect military families with quality child care through the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood – PLUS program. The program:. Provides child care...
McConnell: More than $2 million secured to support school safety, mental health in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said. The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in...
Kentucky lawmakers introduce bill to ban death penalty
State lawmakers will have a full slate of bills to discuss when they reconvene in February.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods Donates 35,000 Pounds of Food to Support Winter Disaster Relief in Kentucky
Company partnering with Mercy Chefs to provide restaurant-quality meals for disaster victims, volunteers and first responders. Smithfield Foods, Inc. is has donated 35,000 pounds of food, equal to 140,000 servings, to help feed victims of the severe winter weather that recently engulfed Eastern Kentucky. Smithfield delivered the food products to...
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
