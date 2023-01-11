ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WKBN

Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure

Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills

FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

State officials urging drivers to register emergency contact info

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to registering emergency contact information with the state. Registering allows law enforcement to reach loved ones in the event you are involved in a traffic crash or other critical emergency when every second counts. This service is available for cardholders with a valid...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron’s Office Awarded $175,000 DOJ Grant For Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 11, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution (TAPP) will receive a $175,000 grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop an awareness campaign dedicated to protecting missing children from the dangers of human trafficking. The funding was awarded by the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Community Policing Development Microgrants Program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
LEXINGTON, KY
blueridgecountry.com

Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border

In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch. The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
OHIO STATE

