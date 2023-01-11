Read full article on original website
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting, incident shut down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting. According to the release, KSP troopers were trying to stop a vehicle in Woodford County on I-64 but the car failed to stop. That is when a pursuit began. The pursuit traveled...
Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a warning to drivers after I-64 East near Lawrenceburg has been closed due to police activity. KYTC sent the information through Twitter just before 4 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto the off-ramp and back onto the interstate at KY 151, KYTC advised.
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
