Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - The room was packed Thursday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza, full of people who are curious as to what the next few years will look like on the roads across the capital city. “While construction is supposed to start in 2023, the actual lane closures really don’t...
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
wbrz.com
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Single lane closures planned for Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass
According to Ascension Parish government, there will be occasional single-lane closures throughout the next two weeks on Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass and the Bayou Goudine bridge west of Hwy. 928 (Coon Trap and KC roads). The closure is necessary for the contractor to install new guardrails on...
WAFB.com
Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues remained.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 4-10
RETAIL: 4310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, space inside Kohl’s for Sephora store; applicant, Casco; contractor, Woods Construction, $300,000. WAREHOUSE: 1229 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, description, 1,800-square-foot office space at former Walmart Supercenter; applicant and contractor, Reactive Renovations; $40,000. OFFICE: 4021 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovation of office for Commodore Offshore...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
theadvocate.com
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation. City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative coming to EBR will allow officers responding to routine traffic stops to provide a free voucher for a repair on a vehicle rather than citing the driver with the goal of healing the relationship between the community and its law enforcement. Lights On!,...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
brproud.com
57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
