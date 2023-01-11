NFL World Reacts to New Pro Bowl Games Activities

The NFL on Wednesday officially unveiled the list of 2023 Pro Bowl skills competition activities, and games this year will be eccentric.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport joked "I can’t wait to tell my kids when they get home from school that NFL players will play all their games."

Indeed, old-fashioned football fans who prefer to take the game seriously may not want to tune in on Feb. 2nd. Pro Bowlers will participate in dodgeball, a relay race, and something called "Kick Tac Toe."

We know, it's a lot to take in. And Twitter users are having a field day poking fun at these activities.

"What will Browns RB Nick Chubb, DE Myles Garrett and LG Joel Bitonio have to look forward to at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?", asked ABC's Camryn Justice . "Dodgeball, a water balloon toss, a punt catching challenge, a golf challenge, and a Gauntlet."

Nico Haeflinger of Fox had a glass-half-full outlook, noting "This sounds INFINITELY more entertaining than the Pro Bowl."

He may not be wrong. The Pro Bowl is commonly held in a lower regard to All-Star games of other sports due to the regular season rigors that football entails. After an 18-game season of grueling hits and nagging injuries, nobody could blame the players for wanting to avoid full contact play in an exhibition.

Haeflinger wasn't alone in expressing enthusiasm at the games listed. SB Nation's Jeanna Kelley is pumped up for the activities on tap.

"I am...actually excited about the Pro Bowl???"