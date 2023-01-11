ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to New Pro Bowl Games Activities

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sipGd_0kBBobWM00

The NFL on Wednesday officially unveiled the list of 2023 Pro Bowl skills competition activities, and games this year will be eccentric.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport joked "I can’t wait to tell my kids when they get home from school that NFL players will play all their games."

Indeed, old-fashioned football fans who prefer to take the game seriously may not want to tune in on Feb. 2nd. Pro Bowlers will participate in dodgeball, a relay race, and something called "Kick Tac Toe."

We know, it's a lot to take in. And Twitter users are having a field day poking fun at these activities.

"What will Browns RB Nick Chubb, DE Myles Garrett and LG Joel Bitonio have to look forward to at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?", asked ABC's Camryn Justice . "Dodgeball, a water balloon toss, a punt catching challenge, a golf challenge, and a Gauntlet."

Nico Haeflinger of Fox had a glass-half-full outlook, noting "This sounds INFINITELY more entertaining than the Pro Bowl."

He may not be wrong. The Pro Bowl is commonly held in a lower regard to All-Star games of other sports due to the regular season rigors that football entails. After an 18-game season of grueling hits and nagging injuries, nobody could blame the players for wanting to avoid full contact play in an exhibition.

Haeflinger wasn't alone in expressing enthusiasm at the games listed. SB Nation's Jeanna Kelley is pumped up for the activities on tap.

"I am...actually excited about the Pro Bowl???"

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Dabo Swinney Fires Clemson Assistant Coach

It hasn't been the best month for head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers.  The team's 2022 campaign came to an disappointing conclusion with a decisive loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney also incurred mild criticism for infamously saying he built the school's program based ...
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
Larry Brown Sports

NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game

The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy