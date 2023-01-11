ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Reveals Activities For New-Look Pro Bowl Games

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

The NFL's Pro Bowl will look quite a bit different this year.

Instead of playing a traditional football game between the top players from the AFC and NFC, the league is hosting a multi-day skills competition culminating in a series of flag football games.

The official list of activities has now been revealed.

According to a release from the NFL, players will participate in a variety of competitions including dodgeball, precision passing, a best catch competition and "kick-tac-toe."

There are a few unusual games sprinkled in, as well.

Players will compete in a longest drive competition. A "lightning round" will pit 16 players from each conference in a series of challenges that includes a water balloon toss, fielding punts from a JUGS machine and a race to dump a bucket onto the head of an opposing coach. The "gridiron gauntlet" sounds like a football-themed obstacle course. And the "move the chains" competition will see teams of two players race to pull a weighted wall 10 yards using first down chains.

The games will then conclude with three 7-on-7 flag football matchups on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The rosters for the Pro Bowl were released last month.

The NFL started to incorporate skills competitions into the Pro Bowl weekend in recent years, mimicking the likes of the NBA's slam dunk contest and the home run derby in the MLB.

However, this will be the first time that the skills competition takes center stage, with no game afterward. The participating players will earn points for their conference during each competition, leading to an eventual winner being crowned.

How the new format is received by NFL fans next month will determine whether the changes are here to stay.

