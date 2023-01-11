ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Nelsonville-York grabs non-conference victory over Belpre

By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes extended their winning streak to six on Monday night with a 64-58 victory over Belpre on the road. Airah Lavy led all scorers with 21 points for the Buckeyes. Only making three buckets throughout the night, she went 11-13 from the free throw line along with seven steals, six assists and five rebounds on the night.

Led by Lavy and Kyleigh McWilliams, who each scored five points in the opening frame, Nelsonville-York jumped out early to grab a 17-9 after one quarter. McWilliams finished the night with seven points while contributing with five steals and three assists of her own.

Emma Fields also scored four of her six total points in the first quarter.

Foul trouble started to impact Nelsonville-York in the second quarter. They ended up allowing 13 points from Belpre in the quarter, nine of those coming from the free throw line.

Despite that, another efficient scoring quarter allowed the Buckeyes to build on to their lead. Cayleigh Dupler had six of her 10 total points in the second quarter. Dupler also pitched in nine rebounds and a pair of steals in the win.

Allie Jaraucaro hit three shots from deep in the third quarter to keep Belpre competitive in this one. She ended up with 15 points on the night. Though, Lavy hit 5-7 shots from the line in the third while also hitting a shot from behind the arc to help guide Nelsonville-York to a 13-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Once again dealing with foul trouble, the Buckeyes had to stave off a 23-point quarter from Belpre to make sure they wouldn’t fall victim to a comeback effort. Julia Way, who led Belpre with 18 points on the night, went 8-8 from the line in the final quarter. A balanced scoring effort from the Lady Buckeyes kept them ahead long enough until the final whistle blew.

Riding the hot win streak, Nelsonville-York next hits the court for a county matchup with Alexander at home on Thursday night.

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

