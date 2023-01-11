ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Sports Recap: Blaine hoops sweeps rivalry showdowns, Andover girls hockey wins undefeated NWSC clash

By Patrick Slack
ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXAhc_0kBBo3n100

A boys basketball showdown went down to the wire Jan. 10, swinging to Blaine 87-82 over Coon Rapids. Ethan Pettis and Ryan Bohlman both scored 23 points to lead the Bengals, while KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman scored 33 for the Cardinals.

Columbia Heights earned a 99-82 win over Brooklyn Center Jan. 10, led offensively by Randy McClendon with a 31-point performance.

Legacy Christian outpaced North Lakes 83-61 in a matchup held at Target Center in Minneapolis Jan. 9. Benjamin Tschida scored 25 points, and Micah Strand recorded 17 points and seven assists.

St. Francis outlasted North Branch 78-73 in overtime Jan. 10. Matthew Bothun scored 21, with 18 apiece added by Derek Stone and Landon Povlitski.

A fast start propelled PACT to a 78-57 victory over Eagle Ridge Academy Jan. 6. Scoring in double figures for the Panthers were Tim Cherenkevich (22), Victor Nyabuto (14), Filippo Basso (11) and Tucker Kapas (10).

Andover defeated Anoka 88-55 in a crosstown rivalry matchup Jan. 6, led by a 31-point night from Ben Kopetzki.

Totino-Grace remained undefeated in Northwest Suburban play with a 63-53 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Jan. 10.

Girls basketball

Blaine improved to 7-3 on the season after defeating Coon Rapids 85-31 Jan. 10. Molly Garber led the Bengals with 21 points, with 17 apiece from Luci Ramacher and Sophie Tieden, and 12 from Mara Holle. Casey Beck led the Cardinals with 16.

Spring Lake Park overpowered Park Center 78-48 Jan. 10 for its third win in a row. Mikayla Thomas finished with 29 points, with 15 apiece from Brianna Nusbaum and Bella Sutch, and 12 from Camryn Smith.

Andover topped Anoka 56-53 in a crosstown clash Jan. 6. Piper Engelby scored 16, and Morgan Miller and Anna Vaaler netted 14 apiece for the Huskies. Madlin Freking had 21 and Lydia Lakanen had 12 for the Tornadoes.

St. Francis came from behind in the second half to defeat North Branch 58-48 Jan. 10. Cally Peterson finished with 18 points, with 10 apiece from Josie Lupinek and Macy Hass.

Legacy Christian outdueled North Lakes 39-31 in a Minnesota Classic matchup held at Target Center Jan. 9. Anna Stromberg had six points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.

PACT took down Eagle Ridge Academy 64-23 Jan. 6, powered by a 25-point outing by Kadence Popejoy.

Fridley picked up a 56-48 win over St. Anthony Village Jan. 6. Anna Bleichner scored 14 points, with nine apiece from Aubrey Cochran-Starr and Cosette Henrikson.

Columbia Heights cruised to a 53-14 win over St. Paul Highland Park Jan. 6. Lilah Bergan scored 19 and Tamiah Jackson had 18 for the Hylanders.

Girls hockey

Andover topped Maple Grove 3-2 Jan. 10 in a showdown between the final two undefeated teams in Northwest Suburban Conference play. Amelia McQuay, Ella Boerger and Maya Engler scored for the Huskies. Courtney Stagman had 16 saves for the win in net.

Blaine improved to 9-5-1 on the year after shutting out Anoka 4-0 Jan. 10. Gracyn Knowles scored twice, with a goal each by Bella Brady and Grace Chapman. Hailey Hansen saved all 15 shots she faced for the shutout. Anoka picked up a 4-0 win over Northern Tier the night before, receiving goals from Bridgette Bottineau, Tiki Baron-DeGolier, Abby Moore and Lucy Mitshulis. Goalie Gretchen Paaverud had a 24-save shutout.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park rallied from a two-goal deficit following the first period to defeat Osseo/Park Center 6-3 Jan. 10, improving to 12-3-1 on the year. Grace Laager, Noelle Hemr and Lauren O’Hara had two goals apiece.

Brooklyn Johnson recorded a hat trick as Champlin Park/Coon Rapids shut out Armstrong/Cooper 5-0 Jan. 10, improving to 10-5-2 on the season. Goalie Maddie Wostrel had a 14-save shutout.

Boys hockey

Gavyn Thoreson collected four goals, with two each by Cooper Conway and Cayden Casey, as Andover overpowered Osseo 11-2 Jan. 7. Tristen May-Robinson, Anthony Pardo and Rocko Gorowsky added a goal apiece.

Totino-Grace shut out Spring Lake Park 3-0 Jan. 7, with goals by Shane Dean, Carson Border and Justin Kuharski, and a 22-save shutout by Wes Johnson.

Anoka took Hopkins to overtime Jan. 10, with the Royals prevailing 4-3. Trevor Lang, Austin Weinrich and Kadden Soukoup scored for the Tornadoes.

Nordic skiing

Three area teams traveled to the largest high school meet in the nation Jan. 7, competing in the Mesabi East Invitational at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Coon Rapids boys earned 20th place, led by Aaron Casey’s eighth-place individual freestyle finish out of 139 skiers. Peyton Martinek was the top CR finisher in the classic, earning 56th. The Cardinal girls earned 41st as a team, led by Stella Bone in 66th and Ruby Demmer in 95th in the freestyle.

Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Phillip Kram took 12th in the boys classic. Milla Erickson took 60th in the girls classic.

Andover’s Thomas Leuty took 35th in the boys classic. Anna Jendro took 61st and Olivia Krafty took 68th in the girls freestyle.

Wrestling

Andover finished as the runner-up out of 11 teams at the Mora Invite Jan. 7. Champions for the Huskies were Brady Wadel at 106, Brandon Board at 113, Nolan Israelson at 195 and Tramaine Davis at 220.

St. Francis was the runner-up at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Invite Jan. 7. Champions for the Saints were Tegan Sherk at 126, Gunner Hostetter at 132, Kyle Halstensen at 138, Tyson Charmoli at 145 and Bo Flagstad at 195.

Blaine went 3-2 at the Eden Prairie Duals Jan. 7, defeating Blue Earth Area 40-36, St. Cloud Tech 36-35 and Minneapolis North 66-12. Anoka went 2-2 at the tournament, with wins over Blue Earth Area 51-21 and Lee’s Summit (Mo.) 46-23.

Fridley earned fifth out of 11 teams at the BCCA Invite Jan. 7. Gabe Arika was the champion at 132 and Gavin Gerhard was the champion at 220.

Boys Alpine ski

Blaine secured five of the top 10 spots as it dominated the second NWSC race Jan. 5. Lucas VanWechel was the individual runner-up, with Jared Killian in third, Quinn Snyder in fourth, Caeden Clark in sixth, Kevin Sarazin in 10th and Austin Mattson in 25th. Anoka earned sixth as a team, led by Emmett Franzwa in 31st. Andover earned seventh, led by Ryan Lazan in 34th. St. Francis took ninth, led by Evan Haupert in ninth and Bode Cox in 15th. Coon Rapids took 10th, led by Adam Sartwell in 42nd.

Girls Alpine ski

Blaine cruised to first place at the second NWSC race Jan. 5, led by Sydney Kalina in third place, and joined in the top 25 by Lucy Kalina, Brekka Snyder, Gianna Wall, Vanessa Peterson and Emily Kehoe. Anoka finished in fifth place, led by a runner-up individual finish by Stella Gronski, and Sammi Jacobson in 29th. Andover earned eighth place, led by Elyse Schroeder in ninth. Coon Rapids earned ninth, led by Carly Hafferman in 20th.

Dance

Spring Lake Park was the champion in kick, with Blaine a point back as the runner-up at the Bloomington Kennedy Invitational Jan. 7. Blaine earned third in jazz, with Spring Lake Park fourth.

Anoka earned third place in both jazz and kick at the Andover Invitational Jan. 7. Andover earned fourth in jazz and fifth in kick, and Coon Rapids earned eighth in both jazz and kick.

Gymnastics

Anoka finished as the runner-up out of 16 teams at the Faribault MGJA Invitational Jan. 7, finishing with a team score of 142.25. Annie Hjelle led the way with a fourth-place finish in the all-around, including ninth on floor and 10th on bars. Sarah Gatlin was seventh in the all-around, including eighth on beam. Cecily Fager was eighth in the all-around, including fourth on beam. Sydney West was ninth in the all-around, including fifth on bars and ninth on beam.

Boys swim and dive

Spring Lake Park earned fourth place at its home Panther Invite Jan. 7.

ROSEVILLE, MN
ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

