New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
multihousingnews.com

Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower

The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
PhillyBite

Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia

- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
Phillymag.com

Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.

Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Phillymag.com

Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene

This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
CBS Philly

List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday,  thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
Ash Jurberg

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.

Three of Philadelphia's biggest names have combined to make a generous donation to schools and students in Philadelphia today. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Kevin Hart announced as part of their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia, they would "donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need, and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year."
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
