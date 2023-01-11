Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower
The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
PhillyBite
Wokworks Asian Eatery Opening 10th Location in Philadelphia
- The grand opening of Wokworks' new flagship location in Fishtown is scheduled for January 13. The former Pizza A Pie building will be transformed into a modern Asian eatery and takeout joint. Customers can expect to enjoy a menu boasting a hefty selection of sushi, stir-fries, rice bowls, and fresh juice shots. In addition to fried chicken, the menu also features gluten-free and vegan dishes.
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Philly school district students will have to wait longer for decisions on special-admissions schools
Philadelphia public school students will have to wait longer to find out if they’ve won a seat in one of the city’s special-admissions schools. Lottery results were originally expected to be announced on Friday.
Phillymag.com
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.
Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
billypenn.com
70-year-old Philly bakery is making bright green rolls for the Eagles playoff run
It’s that time of year: Eagles green will be strewn all over tailgates, restaurants, bars, and homes where fans will gather to cheer Philadelphia’s top-seeded playoff run. Green will be there too, thanks to a pair of family-run local businesses with a combined history of more than 150 years.
Delaware County Played Its Part in the History of Black Baseball
Black baseball history wouldn’t be complete without the influence of one team, the Hilldale League, out of Darby Borough. Black baseball teams formed in Philadelphia as far back as 1860, with the amateur Pythian Club, the first Black team to play against the white competition, writes Neil Lanctot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
Phillymag.com
Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene
This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
List of African American Museum events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Martin Luther King Day next Monday, it will be a busy weekend at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.The theme is "Empowering the Next Generation of Dreamers." On Saturday, there will be a Day of Dance with the Philadelphia ballet.On Sunday, there will be a book signing with author and photographer Jamel Shabazz.Admission to the museum is free on Monday, thanks to a $30,000 grant from Citizens Bank.Below is the full list of events for the weekend.FridayFrom 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AAMP will host The Big Give Back, where Museum staff, board and community volunteers will...
Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall
Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
Philadelphians hoping to win big in Mega Millions drawing
"Trust and believe. But hey, look, if I don't win, I'm going right back to work," said Jeff Evans.
6abc
New headstone at Philly cemetery honors victim known for decades as the 'Boy in the Box'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community gathered Friday to remember the victim of one of Philadelphia's most high-profile unsolved murders. Jan. 13, 2023, would have been Joseph Augustus Zarelli's 70th birthday. But last month, authorities confirmed Zarelli was the young victim known for decades as the "Boy in the Box." The...
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.
Three of Philadelphia's biggest names have combined to make a generous donation to schools and students in Philadelphia today. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Kevin Hart announced as part of their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia, they would "donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need, and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year."
New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work
Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
