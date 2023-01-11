ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Crush Wednesday: We’re Falling for ‘The Drop’ Star Anna Konkle

By Maddy Casale
 3 days ago
As we leave the holiday season in our rearview mirrors, it can get easy to be bogged down by the weight on winter chill, seasonal darkness, and countless resolutions. Luckily, we’re bringing the warmth and positivity in the form of your favorite weekly habit, our Woman Crush Wednesday article! This week, we’re celebrating an amazing actress, writer, director, and producer (truly, what can’t she do) who has been consistently crushing it for over a decade now and only continues to get better every year. She’s a hard worker and an absolute delight so be sure to give it up for her, your WCW, the awesome Anna Konkle!

WHO’S THAT GAL: Anna Konkle

WHY WE’RE CRUSHING: Konkle stars as Lex in the upcoming Hulu Original title The Drop, which premieres on the platform this Friday on January 13. The comedy film follows young, happily married couple Lex (Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), who live together in Los Angeles, where they run their dream artisanal bakery and intend to soon start a family of their own. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding feels like the ideal chance to conceive, especially since it happens to coincide with Lex’s ovulation cycle. Unfortunately, their good vibes and high hopes don’t last long, as shortly after the couple’s arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s (Aparna Nancherla) baby in front of all their friends.

Paradise swiftly becomes a nightmare for Lex and Mani as the former’s mistake leads to an outpouring of accusations, passive-aggression, and opening old wounds that force the couple’s future into uncertainty. See Konkle, Fowler, Nancherla, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Gene Farber, and Elisha Henig kill it in The Drop as soon as it premieres this week, only on Hulu.

WHERE YOU’VE SEEN HER BEFORE: Konkle’s professional onscreen career began in 2012, when she played Kristen in mystery-drama short film Last Call. She then swiftly began picking up TV appearances over the next few years, including in shows like Srsly X Glamour, Project Reality, Betas, Next Time on Lonny, and New Girl before taking her career to the next level in 2015. That year saw Konkle not only pick-up guest appearances in shows like Man Seeking Woman and Big Time in Hollywood, FL, as well as a role in her first feature film, romantic comedy-drama The Escort, but also ushered in larger recurring TV roles as Shay in Maron and Tara Milly Izikoff in Rosewood. From there, she continued to build up her filmography with work in TV shows like That’s What She Said, Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Shameless, and Ramy, and in films like shorts Allergic to Flowers, Post-Part, and Men, and feature-length 2018 comedy-drama When Jeff Tried to Save the World.

In 2019, Konkle began the project for which she is best known, playing Anna Kone in Emmy-nominated Hulu Original cringe comedy series PEN15 (which she also helped to create, executive produce, and direct), in which she starred with co-creator Maya Erskine until the show’s end in 2021. Since then, Konkle has only continued to blossom and shine in shows like Baskets, Robot Chicken, Big Mouth, and The Afterparty, and in films like 2019 romantic-comedy Plus One and 2021 comedy Together Together. Clearly, Konkle is an immense talent who only continues to evolve with every year, and we can’t wait to see all that she continues to pursue and create in the years to come!

WHERE YOU’LL SEE HER AGAIN: Luckily, you don’t have to wait too much longer to see more from Konkle, as the actress already has a project confirmed to be in the works. Look out for her starring as Polly in upcoming comedy film Western, which follows Konkle as a high society young woman who voyages west in search of a husband, only to find that she has been catfished by a teenage boy, leaving her stranded and forced to find her place in the ever-changing world around her.

In the meantime, be sure to follow Konkle on Instagram and Twitter ASAP so that you never miss a moment from your wonderful WCW!

Glamour

Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023

Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Decider.com

Decider.com

