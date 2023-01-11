ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Who serves the best nachos in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Ever feel like just getting a nice, tasty snack to share (or consume all by yourself)? Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a plate of nachos. But who serves up the best nachos in New Hampshire?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire

One of the many things about the New Hampshire seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but its personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation. (Not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes.)
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire venues say ticket scammers becoming bigger problem

MANCHESTER, N.H. — They have been around ever since people have been able to buy tickets online, but ticket scammers are becoming a bigger problem, according to some New Hampshire entertainment venues. Officials with venues such as SNHU Arena said the scammers aren't hurting their revenues, but they are...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
JEFFERSON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

McQuade named TD Bank’s New England Metro president

TD Bank has tapped veteran New England banker Sheryl L. McQuade to run its northern New England region. Chris Giamo, TD Bank’s head of commercial banking, said McQuade, whose senior lending posts in her 30-year career include stops at Hartford’s United Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank and Bank of America, will serve as president of TD Bank’s New England Metro, overseeing operations in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. The region has approximately 130 locations and 4,300 employees.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Impact weather day New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Variable weather conditions expected for much of the holiday weekend. Slick roads possible this morning as some light snow and freezing rain move through southern and central New Hampshire. Mixed precipitation will start to wind down around midday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Seacoast through 2 PM. Otherwise, skies stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

New Hampshire homes became even less affordable through 2022

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in NH Business Review. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. While there are some signs of downward pressure on record-high prices, homes in New Hampshire were increasingly harder to afford through 2022. The so-called affordability...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
