Fremont, OH

Comments / 5

Impeach Biden........
2d ago

This day and age, a person can’t say anything about anyone without getting into trouble. People need to get over themselves

3
 

13abc.com

New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle isn’t taking his new role at the Toledo Police Department as a short-term assignment. “I’m just not going to sit here and go, ‘OK, here we go we’re going to wait’. No, we’re still pushing forward,” said Chief Troendle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning. Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday, according to Ottawa Hills Police Chief John Wenzlick. The unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon. The audio of that call is available in full in the video at the bottom of this story. TRIGGER WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
13abc.com

Norwalk OVI crash

‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
NORWALK, OH
13abc.com

Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Foreclosure numbers are on the rise in Lucas County, and the increase, alongside other statistics, indicates that the economy could be headed in the wrong direction. When people feel good about the economy, they tend to spend money. Sometimes people make big purchases such as a...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Findlay City Schools tests new safety system

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers, administrators, parents, and students alike dread an active shooter or crisis situation, which is why Findlay City Schools Superintendent Krista Miller, is intent on preparing the district for any possible incident. “This is not an era of being reactive and hoping it doesn’t happen, this...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

