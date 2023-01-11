Read full article on original website
Impeach Biden........
2d ago
This day and age, a person can’t say anything about anyone without getting into trouble. People need to get over themselves
3
Related
13abc.com
New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle isn’t taking his new role at the Toledo Police Department as a short-term assignment. “I’m just not going to sit here and go, ‘OK, here we go we’re going to wait’. No, we’re still pushing forward,” said Chief Troendle.
13abc.com
Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning. Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.
Fremont police chief on paid administrative leave, accused of insubordination, failure of good behavior
FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police chief Derek Wensinger was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 30, 2022, according to Safety Service Director Kenneth Frost. Wensinger was appointed to the position in June 2022 after the former Chief retired. According to department documents, Wensinger allegedly provided unsatisfactory service during...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
13abc.com
False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday, according to Ottawa Hills Police Chief John Wenzlick. The unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon. The audio of that call is available in full in the video at the bottom of this story. TRIGGER WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing.
Hundreds of Findlay City Schools staff, faculty train with new shooting response system
TOLEDO, Ohio — On the same Friday the Ottawa Hills school district was locked down to a swatting call -- a fake school threat intended to draw a large police response -- Findlay City Schools practiced new active shooter drills as over 800 staff, faculty and community members participated in comprehensive training under the SafeDefend system.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
13abc.com
Norwalk OVI crash
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
Seneca Co. high school student arrested Thursday for threatening violence
ATTICA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Seneca East High School student was arrested Thursday and charged with inducing panic after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received information that the student was "threatening violent tendencies in school." The student is being held at a juvenile detention center until further judicial proceedings....
13abc.com
Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
13abc.com
Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Foreclosure numbers are on the rise in Lucas County, and the increase, alongside other statistics, indicates that the economy could be headed in the wrong direction. When people feel good about the economy, they tend to spend money. Sometimes people make big purchases such as a...
wlen.com
Two Sheriff’s Office Employees Retiring; bringing 60 years of Experience with them
Adrian, MI – Two employees at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Officer are retiring…and with them goes 60 years of institutional knowledge. That is what Sheriff Troy Bevier told the crowd at the recent County Board meeting when talking about Dispatch Director Lieutenant David Aungst and Corrections Officer Rodney Lippens.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
13abc.com
Findlay City Schools tests new safety system
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers, administrators, parents, and students alike dread an active shooter or crisis situation, which is why Findlay City Schools Superintendent Krista Miller, is intent on preparing the district for any possible incident. “This is not an era of being reactive and hoping it doesn’t happen, this...
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
13abc.com
WATCH: Pedestrian narrowly evades being hit by OVI suspect who crashes into tree
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian walking on Woodlawn Avenue in Norwalk was able to jump out of the way at the last second as a suspected OVI driver came barreling down the street Wednesday afternoon. That driver, Joseph A. Smith, 45, ended up crashing into a tree and was...
