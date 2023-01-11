OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday, according to Ottawa Hills Police Chief John Wenzlick. The unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon. The audio of that call is available in full in the video at the bottom of this story. TRIGGER WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing.

OTTAWA HILLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO