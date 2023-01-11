Hocking Hills among US parks growing the most in popularity, per study
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — New research says that Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio was among the top ten state parks in the United States that has grown the most in popularity over the last year.
Through analyzing web metrics on search, Travel Lens states that Hocking Hills had the sixth largest search increase from 2021 to 2022 with a nearly 71% search growth.
In 2022, more than 3.5 million searches were made on Hocking Hills compared to two million in 2021, according to Travel Lens.
State Parks growing the most in popularity (From 2021 to 2022)
|Rank
|State Park
|State
|Increase in searches
|1
|Porcupine Mountains Wilderness
|Michigan
|112.26%
|2
|Colt
|Rhode Island
|96.04%
|3
|Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail
|Tennessee
|86.00%
|4
|Niagara Falls
|New York
|82.15%
|5
|Redwood
|California
|78.57%
|6
|Hocking Hills
|Ohio
|70.79%
|7
|Island Beach
|New Jersey
|62.52%
|8
|Chugach
|Alaska
|61.84%
|9
|Oswald West
|Oregon
|56.66%
|10
|Franconia Notch
|New Hampshire
|56.39%
It also named Hocking Hills one of the five most beautiful state parks in the country through analyzing reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor. Hocking Hills is also among state parks with the most Instagram posts, ranking third behind Niagara Falls and Valley of Fire.
