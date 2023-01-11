Greetings to the People of Chester County everywhere. For this is a new week and new year, and I give thanks to the Lord for being with you in your home, on your job or wherever you find time to read the paper. It is just great to be part of your life. For this is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it! I hope you are enjoying the New Year. How was your week? I hope and pray it was a great one. If your week was not good for whatever reason, just remember you have the power to turn it around and make it better. Some of you wanted to know why I did not have my article in the paper. The reason why is because I was down with COVID the first two weeks, but I was healed! To God be the Glory! It felt like the hair on my head hurt! I give God the praise and the Glory! I am still here with you! After COVID, I took some time out of my busy schedule to spend time with my family. The whole family, Maria and her husband K. C. from Washington, D.C.; Dannette and her husband Josh from Jackson; Frank, Jr. and his wife Raffia from Savannah, Ga.; James my brother-in-love from Houston, Texas; LaWanna from Memphis; LaDerrick from Henderson; Raffia’s mother T.T. and her brother Phillip from Germany; and last but not least our youngest grandson little Frank. The whole family met in Orlando, Fla. We had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas and just being together as a family! As some of you will remember last year on Dec. 25, I was with our baby daughter LaWanna in the hospital. On Dec. 26, our grandson was born, so we had a big BIRTHDAY celebration for both of them. God is so good! And you know what? It felt great not to stress, hurry to meet deadlines, always moving in the fast lane and not worrying about anything. We took so many pictures and had so much FUN!

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO