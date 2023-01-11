Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.
It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
Covington Leader
New sheriff in town: Brighton announces Keith Setler as head coach
It has been one month since Morgan Cruce took a coaching position at the University of North Alabama and resigned as head coach for Brighton High. On Friday, the Cardinal family welcomed his successor, Keith Setler, who will take over the football program this fall. Cougar fans may remember his...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
The old year 2022 is now gone. Wouldn’t it be great if the COVID went with it? We welcome the new year and pray that 2023 will be great for America. Unfortunately, the infectious disease experts predict new variants will be increasing. The flu season is upon us, too, and I know there have been many with the flu as well as colds. I have been wearing my mask when out in crowds, hoping I can stay healthy. Folks, try to stay safe and well.
Chester County Independent
News from the Henderson Community of Chester County
Greetings to the People of Chester County everywhere. For this is a new week and new year, and I give thanks to the Lord for being with you in your home, on your job or wherever you find time to read the paper. It is just great to be part of your life. For this is the day that the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it! I hope you are enjoying the New Year. How was your week? I hope and pray it was a great one. If your week was not good for whatever reason, just remember you have the power to turn it around and make it better. Some of you wanted to know why I did not have my article in the paper. The reason why is because I was down with COVID the first two weeks, but I was healed! To God be the Glory! It felt like the hair on my head hurt! I give God the praise and the Glory! I am still here with you! After COVID, I took some time out of my busy schedule to spend time with my family. The whole family, Maria and her husband K. C. from Washington, D.C.; Dannette and her husband Josh from Jackson; Frank, Jr. and his wife Raffia from Savannah, Ga.; James my brother-in-love from Houston, Texas; LaWanna from Memphis; LaDerrick from Henderson; Raffia’s mother T.T. and her brother Phillip from Germany; and last but not least our youngest grandson little Frank. The whole family met in Orlando, Fla. We had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas and just being together as a family! As some of you will remember last year on Dec. 25, I was with our baby daughter LaWanna in the hospital. On Dec. 26, our grandson was born, so we had a big BIRTHDAY celebration for both of them. God is so good! And you know what? It felt great not to stress, hurry to meet deadlines, always moving in the fast lane and not worrying about anything. We took so many pictures and had so much FUN!
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Community Wide Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Henderson City Hall. Gene Bowden, Mayor of Whiteville, will be the keynote speaker and the Community Choir will sing. For more information, contact Program Chair, Dr. Jerry Woods at 901-484-3687.
radionwtn.com
Blackburn Visits Henry County Medical Center
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee stopped by Henry County Medical Center in Paris on Thursday to meet with CEO John Tucker, Board Chairman Dr. Scott Whitby and other hospital staff. Sen. Blackburn was updated on issues facing the hospital and answered questions on a wide range of healthcare topics. In photo, Blackburn, right, with Board Chair Dr. Whitby. (HCMC photo).
radionwtn.com
Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee
Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
Chester County Independent
CHARLES ‘SONNY’ EASLEY Obituary – Jan. 4, 2023
Charles Harvey Easley, 72 of Henderson passed away at his home on Jan. 4, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Tony Twidwell, Bobby Langford and Rebecca McLaughlin officiating. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
Chester County Independent
CINDY BARHAM Obituary – July 19, 1976 – Jan. 3, 2023
Cynthia Lynn Burkhead Barham, 46, of Henderson passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at her home. There will be no services at the Funeral Home. She was born July 19, 1976, in Memphis. She grew up in the Montezuma Community of Chester County, the daughter of Ronnie Glenn Burkhead and the late Karen Lee McAleer Burkhead.
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
68, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. 7:14 a.m. – 708 East Main St., East Chester Elementary, lightning strike to fire panel. January 4, 2023. 9:34 a.m. – 2785 Old Jackson Road, Jones Underground, water...
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
