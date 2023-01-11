Read full article on original website
WRAL
Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
jocoreport.com
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
cbs17
Man busts into ex-girlfriend’s home, strangles her and then barricades himself for hours, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was taken into police custody Friday night after he barricaded himself in a home following an attack on his ex-girlfriend, police said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Tiffany Court, according to a news release from...
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
jocoreport.com
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
cbs17
Female inmate busted for hiding fentanyl during arrest, Lee County sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A female inmate was caught after Lee County deputies learned she hid drugs during her arrest. On Jan. 6, Lee County Jail Staff found a female inmate, Brianna Marie Smith, 23, of Cameron, with fentanyl. Deputies learned she was concealing the fentanyl on herself during an arrest by another agency.
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
