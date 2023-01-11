ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
WRAL

Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined

UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham County road reopens after head-on crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
GARNER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy