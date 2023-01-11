Read full article on original website
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
Amarillo Police Department discusses increase in homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to APD, over the years homicide numbers have increased nationally and locally. APD public information officer Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that in previous years Amarillo typically averages 15 to 16 homicides yearly. In 2021 the number of cases increased to 24 and again to 27 cases in 2022. Only one […]
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
KFDA
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo. According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and...
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
1 arrested after being linked to 2 robberies Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was recently arrested by Amarillo Police after being linked to two robberies Thursday evening. According to a news release from the department, police were called to the Dollar General location on South Georgia around 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a robbery at gunpoint call. A man allegedly pulled out a […]
Amarillo teen dead after being hit by vehicle in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an incident Sunday night in Randall County where a teen was reportedly hit by a vehicle and later died from their injuries. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound […]
Amarillo Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that applications are being accepted for the Citizens Police Academy set for February through the beginning of May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at APD’s Jerry Neal Classroom, located at 200 E. 3rd. The department detailed that the program will allow the public to better […]
KFDA
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County. According to DPS, on Jan. 8, at around 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27. 16-year-old Tiana Quillin was walking in an unknown direction in the...
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hale Center Teacher Indicted
A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
abc7amarillo.com
Crews break ground on new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near Buc-ee's site
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews broke ground on a new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near the future home of Buc-ee's Amarillo. Road Ranger will be built on the north side of I-40 at South Pullman Road. The land is now fenced off. On Friday, ABC 7...
Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
KFDA
Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is now a federal indictment against a former Hale Center I.S.D. teacher. A grand jury indicted 46-year-old Amy Gilly on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The federal charge comes after deputies arrested Gilly in December on a state charge of improper relationship with a student.
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
