Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. The driver involved did stay...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14

MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
MARION, AR
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW and Code Enforcement back and forth over gas line guidelines leaves residents without heat and gas for 22 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the River City Heights Townhomes have their heat and all gas utilities reinstalled after almost a month without either. From December 13, 2022, through Jan 4, 2023, the townhome complexes dealt with back and forth between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and code enforcement over whether the gas line could be unlocked due to multiple issues.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

