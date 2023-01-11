Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
Downtown Memphis Commission security team to begin overnight patrols to help MPD in high-crime areas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Downtown Memphis Commission released its "State of Downtown Memphis" report for 2022, discussing their plans to continue improving the area’s growth. Which can be difficult if people don’t feel safe there. “Night time? No sir, I would not come down here (then)...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
actionnews5.com
Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
localmemphis.com
Long lines continue at Shelby County Clerk's Office, so what's being done to help?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed issues with the clerk’s office from last year and gave an update as to what really happened with the “backlog”. “They thought we ran out of postage money,” Halbert said. “However, the postage is paid off the...
MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
Where to take trash, blight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MPD impound lot at overcapacity, causes headache for city tow truck drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have to pick up your car from the Memphis Police Impound Lot, be prepared for a long day. MPD said about 11,000 vehicles were stolen last year. That’s caused congestion. “Just sitting up there waiting and waiting. I sat up there for 4.5...
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
actionnews5.com
Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. The driver involved did stay...
Memphis warming Center opens Friday night at Greenlaw Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Greenlaw Community Center beginning at 10 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The City of Memphis said the warming center at 190 Mills Ave. will be open until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sultana Disaster Museum set to reopen Jan. 14
MARION, Ark. — The 1865 destruction of the steamboat Sultana is the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history. It's estimated more than 1,000 people died when it sank near Marion, Arkansas, just a 15 minute drive from Memphis. A museum about the disaster is reopening Saturday, Jan. 14. The...
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD
UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
localmemphis.com
Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MLGW and Code Enforcement back and forth over gas line guidelines leaves residents without heat and gas for 22 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the River City Heights Townhomes have their heat and all gas utilities reinstalled after almost a month without either. From December 13, 2022, through Jan 4, 2023, the townhome complexes dealt with back and forth between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and code enforcement over whether the gas line could be unlocked due to multiple issues.
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0