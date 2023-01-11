ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

WSFA

I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
SHORTER, AL
WSFA

Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
HOPE HULL, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crews respond to restaurant fire on Valleydale Road near Pelham

A portion of Valleydale Road on the Pelham-Hoover line was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to put out a fire. The Pelham Fire Department said the fire began at the Ooka Chinese & Japanese Restaurant on the corner of Valleydale Road and Highway 31. Traffic was backed up...
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident

Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer now identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
BESSEMER, AL
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Trooper injured after tree falls on vehicle near Wind Creek State Park

A trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was injured and transported to the hospital after a tree fell on their patrol vehicle during Thursday's storms. According to ALEA, the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Thursday on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park in Tallapoosa County. Around that same time, the area was inside of a tornado warning polygon.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who and with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL

