ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting, vehicle crashes into Birmingham apartment building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after a shooting in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. Police said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Clevette Price, was driving a car and was shot. The vehicle...
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Alabama woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able to wake up, see her face […]
2 in custody after car was stolen during robbery in Shelby County
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle robbery report Wednesday at about 1 p.m.
WSFA
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
Shots fired during Shelby County vehicle robbery, two suspects arrested
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Shots were fired during a robbery in Shelby County on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. “Deputies met with a male subject […]
ABC 33/40 News
Crews respond to restaurant fire on Valleydale Road near Pelham
A portion of Valleydale Road on the Pelham-Hoover line was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to put out a fire. The Pelham Fire Department said the fire began at the Ooka Chinese & Japanese Restaurant on the corner of Valleydale Road and Highway 31. Traffic was backed up...
Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident
Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer now identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
Human remains found in wrecked SUV in Bessemer identified as 39-year-old man missing since September
Human remains found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer are confirmed to be those a 39-year-old man who disappeared in September. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. Jefferson was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022....
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
Police trying to ID suspect in at least 4 Birmingham store holdups
Authorities are trying to identify the suspect in multiple robberies at Birmingham businesses. The holdups happened at four businesses between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered Gas Boy at 9917 Parkway East. He walked into the business,...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
wvtm13.com
Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
ABC 33/40 News
Trooper injured after tree falls on vehicle near Wind Creek State Park
A trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was injured and transported to the hospital after a tree fell on their patrol vehicle during Thursday's storms. According to ALEA, the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Thursday on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park in Tallapoosa County. Around that same time, the area was inside of a tornado warning polygon.
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who and with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
