Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Jade Jones, the Girlfriend of Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined by an injury for the next game, but that won’t hamper his career trajectory. Not only are Pacers fans watching this young athlete on the court, but they’re also interested in his personal life. Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has not gone unnoticed. She has been his cheerleader since he was playing at Iowa State. She’s now cheering him on at NBA games and drawing attention on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Jade Jones wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Carly Printy, the Girlfriend of Sacramento Kings Pro Keegan Murray
While Keegan Murray’s rookie career looks promising, his love life is also in the spotlight. Murray has been in a relationship since he was a student-athlete and revealed his longtime sweetheart when the Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2022 NBA draft. Keegan Murray’s girlfriend, Carly Printy, is a basketball athlete herself. SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, and some NBA icons had noticed her before Murray, thanks to a hilarious TikTok incident. And she loved giving people a laugh. So we reveal the viral moment and more in this Carly Printy wiki.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
tigerdroppings.com
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'
A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Pritchard, Kornet make strong statement in Celtics' win vs. Nets
Forget the double big lineup. This was the triple small. To start the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Brooklyn Nets, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla trotted out a lineup of Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet. For those scoring at home, that’s three point guards, four players below the league average in height, and one Kornet.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Latest Lakers rumors reveal a lot about who the team may trade for
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away and with that comes a slew of Los Angeles Lakers rumors. The Lakers are the most prominent team in the entire league and are absolutely a team to watch as it pertains to the deadline. It has been a rollercoaster...
Doc Rivers Doesn’t Hold Back Assessing 76ers' Defense vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder got what they wanted offensively against the 76ers on Thursday. Doc Rivers didn't sugarcoat his team's performance after.
SB Nation
Curtis Jones: “It’s a Chance Now to Get My Game Time and Rhythm Back”
Young Scouser Curtis Jones has suffered a string of injuries that have hampered the meteoric rise that was expected of his career. But he is on the recovery path now, and spoke of his frustration with his injuries. “As a young kid, I’ve always been a kid who has never...
3 players that played their last game with the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a really good position with their organization right now. They have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with the most cap space of any team in the league and it is by a lot. They have a quarterback that proved...
Alexandrov embracing role that will make him successful in NHL
ST. LOUIS -- Some of the more glowing reviews coming out of training camp this past September and October from Blues coach Craig Berube were how good of a showing Nikita Alexandrov had. So good that those in the media covering the team thought that Alexandrov had made the opening night roster, ...
VIDEO: Rockets-Kings heated altercation leads to multiple ejections
The Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings showdown on Friday got chippy after a heated altercation between Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk led to multiple ejections. Early in the fourth quarter, both Mathews and Monk battled for a loose ball bouncing on the other end of the court. When the two players were close to the ball, Mathews purposely bumped Monk to beat him for the possession.
Tyler Herro set to miss Bucks game after birth of son
Tyler Herro has been officially ruled out of his team’s matchup with the rival Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with soreness in his left Achilles. Even if he was fully healthy, though, the Miami Heat would still be elsewhere for the game’s duration, and rightfully so. Katya Elise Henry,...
FanSided
