Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
South Bend man arrested on toll road for drugs, illegally-possessed gun and lying about ID
A man from South Bend was arrested by state police for keeping drugs, a gun, and lying about his identity to police. Indiana State Police investigators say that a moving violation started the incident early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m. The state trooper pulled over a silver Chevrolet on the Toll Road, around a mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
South Bend man arrested on substance, firearm charges during traffic stop on Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested on several felony charges during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 3:19 a.m., a state trooper stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet for a moving violation near mile marker 91 on the Toll Road. Mile marker 91 is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
ISP: Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Guns and Drugs
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A man from South Bend was arrested by state police for keeping drugs, a gun, and lying about his identity to police. ISP says that a moving violation started the incident early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m. The state trooper pulled over a silver Chevrolet on the Toll Road, around a mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
Elkhart man arrested, leads police on chase in stolen car
An Elkhart man has been arrested leading police on a chase in a stolen car. The chase began, late Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, when officers tried to pull over a Buick Regal stolen from the 900 block of Johnson Street. The man behind the wheel took off down Beardsley Avenue,...
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars
A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
