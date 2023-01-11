ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs

WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YAHOO!

Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Guns and Drugs

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A man from South Bend was arrested by state police for keeping drugs, a gun, and lying about his identity to police. ISP says that a moving violation started the incident early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m. The state trooper pulled over a silver Chevrolet on the Toll Road, around a mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man arrested, leads police on chase in stolen car

An Elkhart man has been arrested leading police on a chase in a stolen car. The chase began, late Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, when officers tried to pull over a Buick Regal stolen from the 900 block of Johnson Street. The man behind the wheel took off down Beardsley Avenue,...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison

A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars

A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy