WTVC
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WTVC
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
WTVC
VEC accountant sentenced for swindling almost $1M while on the job in Decatur
DECATUR, Tenn. — A man who swindled almost $1 million while on the job with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) learned this week how long he'll spend in prison. A judge sentenced 46-year-old Jason Kittle of Athens to 17 years in prison. He also must pay $981,981.32 in restitution to VEC.
WTVC
Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Chattanooga African American Museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What started as the Chattanooga African American Museum in 1983, is now the beloved Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The Director of Community Relations and Development, Elijah Cameron, is here to tell us about what they do. Find out more for yourself here.
WTVC
Pride and Prejudice at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Micah Buckley and Paige Smith from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre talks about how this isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen! Make sure to get tickets for Pride and Prejudice from January 27th until February 12th! . Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 423-267-8534. ______________. Follow...
WTVC
"Very scary:" Advance EMT one of many in Meigs County affected by storm Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — As storms hit across our viewing area Thursday, Meigs County was hit particularly hard, upending trees, taking down power lines, and causing damage to homes. We spoke with an Advance EMT who had a run in with a tree while trying to make his way...
WTVC
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
WTVC
Color Chattanooga Pink!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pati Dungan and Casey Waddle talk about how CHI Memorial is hosting Color Pink! Make sure to attend January 14th through the 21st!
WTVC
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVC
Jury convicts man for his role in deadly Interstate 75 accident in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County on Friday convicted a man whose actions caused the death of a driver on I-75 in Whitfield County back in 2020. 58-year-old Mitchell Dion Morgan faces at least 10 years in prison, and perhaps quite a bit more, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
WTVC
48 years of Chattacon
Thomas Kerns talks about how Chattacon has been a Chattanooga staple for 48 years! Make sure to reserve your tickets for January 13th until 15th!
WTVC
Residents share concerns over growing mailbox theft across Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We spoke with residents from East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy, and Apison who all share one thing in common: their mail has been stolen. It's a growing concern that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about. “I know it was in the mailbox, because...
WTVC
200+ movie extras needed for Disney+ series on MLK and Malcolm X
Movie cameras are returning to Macon later this month as Disney+ films an original civil rights era series about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Central Casting needs more than 200 movie extras in Bibb County for three days of filming from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Aaron Buzza, Visit Macon’s Camera Ready Liaison.
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
WTVC
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
WTVC
Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga: Are your money spending habits right?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Latricia Schobert joins to make sure you get your money spending habits right!. Stay connected with Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Witness reports answer questions about truck driver's route in Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Witness reports reveal new information about what led up to a train crash in Collegedale last month. Documents we obtained through an open records request say the driver had trucks escorting him and reveal who witnesses say told him to cross the tracks. "If he didn't...
