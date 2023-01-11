ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pride and Prejudice at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Micah Buckley and Paige Smith from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre talks about how this isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen! Make sure to get tickets for Pride and Prejudice from January 27th until February 12th! . Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 423-267-8534. ______________. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Color Chattanooga Pink!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pati Dungan and Casey Waddle talk about how CHI Memorial is hosting Color Pink! Make sure to attend January 14th through the 21st!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

48 years of Chattacon

Thomas Kerns talks about how Chattacon has been a Chattanooga staple for 48 years! Make sure to reserve your tickets for January 13th until 15th!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

200+ movie extras needed for Disney+ series on MLK and Malcolm X

Movie cameras are returning to Macon later this month as Disney+ films an original civil rights era series about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Central Casting needs more than 200 movie extras in Bibb County for three days of filming from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Aaron Buzza, Visit Macon’s Camera Ready Liaison.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning

Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy