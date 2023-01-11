Read full article on original website
Crash cleared, ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road now open
HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that prompted police to close the ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a second ramp closure on Interstate 74 this Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
Reports of a crash, pole and wires down at Glenway and Manss avenues in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police and crews are responding to reports of a crash into a pole in West Price Hill. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Glenway and Manss avenues. A pole and wires are reportedly down in the roadway as a result of the crash. Click the video...
I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning. Click the video player above...
Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Video shows crews working to extinguish fire at car dealership in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews responded to reports of a fire in Florence on Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. at a Cadillac-Subaru dealership on Industrial Road. A viewer-submitted video shows a vehicle that appears to have crashed into the dealership and caught fire. The video shows crews working...
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Police close Zoar Road in Hamilton Township due to a crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Officials have reopened Zoar Road after an earlier crash. Hamilton Township police have closed Zoar Road after a crash Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police closed the road at 7:49 a.m. at the...
Crews responding to a crash on Dixie Highway and Garvey Avenue in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, involving a semi, on Dixie Highway and Garvey Avenue in Elsmere. Semi is blocking the roadway, expect delays or seek alternate route. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
Crews responding to West High Street in Oxford for reported crash with injuries
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews responding to West High Street in Oxford for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
Crews respond to a crash with injuries on Fowler Creek in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews respond to a crash with injuries on Fowler Creek Road in Independence. a car has struck a tree. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CPD: 64-year-old woman killed in West Price Hill crash
An initial investigation found the woman hit a parked car before crossing into another lane and hitting a vehicle head-on near the intersection of Rapid Run Road and Covedale Avenue.
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
Officials close section of State Route 350 in Lebanon due to police activity
MORROW, Ohio — A section of State Route 350 in Lebanon is closed due to police activity in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed State Route 350 between Nixon Camp Road and Little Miami Scenic Trail.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
