Portland, OR

Study reveals Gen Z aims to retire earlier than other generations

By Michaela Bourgeois, Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A new study from Northwestern Mutual found that Generation Z, or adults 18 to 25-years-old, wants to retire earlier than any other generation.

According to the study, Gen Z’s target retirement age is 59.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor, Kevin Sailor, told KOIN 6 News that seven out of 10 Gen Z adults reported higher savings during the pandemic compared to other generations.

Additionally, the study found about 30% of Gen Z reported not having a financial advisor before the pandemic but are now looking for professional help when it comes to financial planning, Sailor said.

Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation

In terms of careers, Sailor explained that Gen Z “had the highest levels of confidence when it comes to their careers and their ability to achieve financial security. But with that, out of all the generations, they did say that money is not what drives most of them at work. It’s really more about personal fulfillment.”

To help reach that retirement age goal, Sailor recommends Gen Z needs to stay diligent with saving money. Additionally, he suggests adding more to retirement accounts, if there’s room in the budget.

