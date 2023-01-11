A Night to Remember: Scottie Sari’s dramatic pin helps No. 2 Southern vanquish No. 1 CBA in dramatic showdown

Coach Ron Signorino Sr. with (back row) Jon Kuntz, Pete Bush, Bill Malast, Harry Walters and (front) Bob Hermanni, John Pedone, Rip Scherer & Rich Longo. I was 13 years old and while most details have been forgotten I do remember some things from that November day in 1969. I recall quite vividly getting to what is now Detwiler Stadium (maybe it was then as well) at least three hours before kickoff and I remember it was cold. Before there were any state playoffs Toms River South hosted Middletown High School for the mythical championship in New Jersey. The teams were ranked 1-2 in the state which in itself was a big story because Shore Conference teams were not held in high regard by the powers up north.

