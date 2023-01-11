ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

A Night to Remember: Scottie Sari’s dramatic pin helps No. 2 Southern vanquish No. 1 CBA in dramatic showdown

By Bob Badders
Shore Sports Network
Shore Sports Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore Sports Network

2023 Shore Conference High School Football Schedule

The Shore Conference has released the 2023 high school football schedule. Dates and times will be finalized at a later date. As far as division realignment goes, the big change is in the American Division where Toms River North will move up from the Colonial Division to replace Manalapan and compete with the likes of Red Bank Catholic, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown South, Donovan Catholic, and Wall. Toms River North finished the 2022 season 14-0, won the inaugural Group 5 state title, and finished No. 1 in the Shore with a roster comprised mostly of juniors and sophomores.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Film Premiere Inspired By Legendary Coach & Epic Football Game

Coach Ron Signorino Sr. with (back row) Jon Kuntz, Pete Bush, Bill Malast, Harry Walters and (front) Bob Hermanni, John Pedone, Rip Scherer & Rich Longo. I was 13 years old and while most details have been forgotten I do remember some things from that November day in 1969. I recall quite vividly getting to what is now Detwiler Stadium (maybe it was then as well) at least three hours before kickoff and I remember it was cold. Before there were any state playoffs Toms River South hosted Middletown High School for the mythical championship in New Jersey. The teams were ranked 1-2 in the state which in itself was a big story because Shore Conference teams were not held in high regard by the powers up north.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
METUCHEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
Shore News Network

Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – One lucky player in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing won $1,000,000 after matching 5 white balls, the second tier prize in the now $1.35 billion interstate lottery game. The ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick Township. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations: The Mega Millions jackpot is now The post Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Brick

New Jersey Lottery officials said a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a convenience store in Brick Township. There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick.
BRICK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy