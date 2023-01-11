A Night to Remember: Scottie Sari’s dramatic pin helps No. 2 Southern vanquish No. 1 CBA in dramatic showdown

Read full article on original website
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Friday Scoreboard, 1/13/23
No. 3 Jackson Memorial 48, No. 10 Brick Memorial 37. Senior Respect Tyleek scored 17 points -- 16 of which came during the second and third quarters -- and the Jaguars recovered from a slow start to upend the Mustangs on the road. Senior Charlie Meglio added 10 points in...
Boys Basketball – Southern Steamrolls Toms River North in Second Half to Stay Hot in A South
STAFFORD TWP. -- When it comes to varsity experience, Southern lagged behind at least four other Shore Conference Class A South teams coming into the 2022-23 season, including three that finished with a better record than the Rams did a season ago. Southern does not have the big-time scorer or...
2023 Shore Conference High School Football Schedule
The Shore Conference has released the 2023 high school football schedule. Dates and times will be finalized at a later date. As far as division realignment goes, the big change is in the American Division where Toms River North will move up from the Colonial Division to replace Manalapan and compete with the likes of Red Bank Catholic, Rumson-Fair Haven, Middletown South, Donovan Catholic, and Wall. Toms River North finished the 2022 season 14-0, won the inaugural Group 5 state title, and finished No. 1 in the Shore with a roster comprised mostly of juniors and sophomores.
Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 12
Abraham Clark, Allentown at Lakewood, 5 p.m. Holmdel at A.L. Johnson, 5:30 p.m. Ocean at Steinert, 6 p.m. Central at Pemberton, 6:15 p.m.
Film Premiere Inspired By Legendary Coach & Epic Football Game
Coach Ron Signorino Sr. with (back row) Jon Kuntz, Pete Bush, Bill Malast, Harry Walters and (front) Bob Hermanni, John Pedone, Rip Scherer & Rich Longo. I was 13 years old and while most details have been forgotten I do remember some things from that November day in 1969. I recall quite vividly getting to what is now Detwiler Stadium (maybe it was then as well) at least three hours before kickoff and I remember it was cold. Before there were any state playoffs Toms River South hosted Middletown High School for the mythical championship in New Jersey. The teams were ranked 1-2 in the state which in itself was a big story because Shore Conference teams were not held in high regard by the powers up north.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub
METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
News 12
‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer stops at Metuchen pub to promote his beer
Actor Kelsey Grammer stopped by a New Jersey pub on Tuesday to tout his new beer. Grammer spent much of his childhood in Woodbridge and lived in Middlesex County until he was 12 years old. He visited Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen to promote his Faith American Beer. It...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – One lucky player in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing won $1,000,000 after matching 5 white balls, the second tier prize in the now $1.35 billion interstate lottery game. The ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick Township. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations: The Mega Millions jackpot is now The post Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at deli in Brick Township
On Tuesday night, a ticket purchased at 88 West Deli matched five numbers, landing the customer with a million-dollar prize.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ
Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NJ comedy club heckler pleads guilty; comedian reacts to punishment
When Ariel Elias took the stage at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach in October, she never expected to have a beer thrown at her. This week, the man who threw that beer, Tyler Fischer, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $508. He's also been banned...
This Stunning New Jersey Home is Just too Perfect to Live In
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
This Point Pleasant, NJ Tattoo Shop Is Offering A Scary Good Deal
If you're looking to get a new tattoo that you'll enjoy looking at for years but also don't want to break the bank, then this is the event for you!. In my opinion, there's nothing more fun than getting a new tattoo; it's a piece of art that you can look at whenever you want!
shorebeat.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Brick
New Jersey Lottery officials said a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a convenience store in Brick Township. There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick.
