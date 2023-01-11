MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field. Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night. Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.” The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO