Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Bills add wide receiver Cole Beasley to active roster ahead of wild-card matchup with Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that wide receiver Cole Beasley was signed from the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster ahead of the game against the Dolphins.
Dolphins-Bills Thursday injury report ahead of wild-card matchup
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon, playoff meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) were the non-participants.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to the sidelines prior to the snap during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday. However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return. McDermott said that Hyde, who has been...
Giants reject notion they’re playing with house money: ‘I expect us to win’
MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field. Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night. Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.” The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging...
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
Michigan's plan to 'run it back': Blake Corum, a new O-line and a fresh start
On Jan. 8, roughly a week after Michigan stumbled in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, a sports marketing agency based in Ann Arbor and tied to the university made a financial appeal to fans of the Wolverines. "Let’s run it back!" the Valiant Management Group wrote...
Colorado, Nebraska among teams likely to make big jumps in 2023
In college football terminology, Joel Klatt defines a "climber" as a team that can improve its win total the following season by four or more. A total of 10 teams from Power 5 conferences accomplished that feat in 2022, highlighted by CFP National Championship runner-up TCU, which improved its win total from five to 13. Other programs on that list include Washington (+7), USC (+7), Duke (+6), Florida State (+5), Kansas (+4), Tennessee (+4), Penn State (+4), LSU (+4) and Arizona (+4).
What are the new NFL playoff overtime rules? Everything you need to know
The 2023 postseason will feature the debut of a new NFL overtime rule that ensures both teams will get at least one possession in any playoff game that ends tied after four quarters. The playoffs kick off Saturday with a doubleheader: two wild-card games between the Seattle Seahawks and the...
Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks
The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
What uniforms the Bills, Dolphins will wear in Wild-Card Round
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will wear during their Week Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Changes to Patriots offense coming after Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft meeting | THE HERD
Bill Belichick reportedly met with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and changes to the team's offense are expected among the organization. The Patriots have recently struggled in the drafts for offensive weapons to help QB Mac Jones. Colin Cowherd explains why this not only was necessary but how Belichick has 'a blind spot' on him.
Will Nebraska and Texas A&M elevate their rankings next season? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discusses Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule being the key to helping them go from four wins to eight wins. The Texas A&M Aggies' have been ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll and Klatt believes that Bobby Petrino will improve the team.
Why Jaguars coach Doug Pederson deserves NFL's Coach of the Year award
After the Jaguars won the AFC South title Saturday night, speaking at the podium inside TIAA Bank Field, outside linebacker Josh Allen was asked if it felt surreal to even be at this point. Considering all the losing of previous seasons. Considering the team's winless streak in October. Considering the 2-6 start to the season.
Can TCU keep momentum after unexpected run to CFP title game?
Long after Max Duggan fulfilled his postgame media responsibilities at a formal CFP news conference, the Texas Christian quarterback, who threw two interceptions in one of his poorest performances of the season, answered question after question from a gaggle of reporters in the despondent visiting locker room late Monday. Duggan...
