Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMZU

Beef producers: 'Get your house in order' in 2023

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism – matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure, says University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker. Optimistically, beef continues to be in favor with U.S. consumers, and export demand remains solid, says...
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: New coal ash report alleges risk to St. Louis drinking water

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A new report by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project claims that four energy plants in the St. Louis region, Sioux Energy, Labadie Power Station, Meramec Energy Center and Rush Island Energy Center, are evading federal regulations on toxic waste disposal — which has allegedly resulted in unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic —a known carcinogen — in our drinking and recreational water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
koamnewsnow.com

1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
MISSOURI STATE
kagstv.com

Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
HILLSBORO, TX
KSDK

St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'

The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

'Birds of Missouri: Winter Survival' examines area birds

Possessing the right tools is the key to survival for birds. How do birds survive the winter in Missouri’s habitats? Specialized structures that act as tools to help forage or hunt for food, build shelters or keep out January’s wintery chill are how they survive the winter, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Chick-fil-A Construction Progress

Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
GLEN CARBON, IL
KSDK

Illinois enacts safeguard for abortion patients, providers

ILLINOIS, USA — Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE

