MLK Day 2023: What’s open and closed on Monday in Savannah

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Some institutions and businesses may be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day, a national holiday.

King, a civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 at 35 years old was assassinated four years later while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee

Below is a list of what’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day.

Schools

Schools, colleges and universities are closed and are scheduled to resume classes Tuesday, January 17.

Postal and delivery services

The U.S. Postal Service is closed Monday so there will not be delivery of mail. However, UPS and FedEx will be operating and delivering packages.

Transportation

Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will operate on a holiday schedule. Some of CAT’s fixed routs and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) shuttles will be rerouted in the morning during the M.L.K. Parade. DOT’s services will be suspended during the parade and will begin after the parade at 1:30 p.m.

Savannah Bell’s Ferry will run normal services.

For more detailed information on routes and schedules click here.

Banks

Banks will be closed but ATMs and online banking services are available for customers.

Government Agencies

Non-essential government offices such as the DMV and state and federal courthouses will be closed. So will Live Oak Public Libraries and city offices.

Retail

Major retail chains including Target, Walmart, and Costco are open Monday. Restaurant chains are also open as well as grocery stores.

