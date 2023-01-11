ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State University professor aims to help students ‘Study Like a Champ’

By Michaela Bourgeois, Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVYdp_0kBBk6IM00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – An Oregon State University professor released a new book that aims to help students “study like a champ” using psychology-based methods.

OSU professor, Dr. Regan Gurung told KOIN 6 News he collaborated with Kent State University researcher Dr. John Dunlosky on “Study Like a Champ: The Psychology-Based Guide to ‘Grade A’ Study Habits” to encourage better study habits for students, Dr. Gurung said.

“I noticed there was all this work in science, that psychological science had discovered, that seemed to stick in the lab and seemed to stick in the journals and weren’t really making the transition into the classroom,” Dr. Gurung explained. “I wanted to make sure that my students had all those study tips and ways that they could succeed.”

The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network

According to Dr. Gurung, one of the best ways to study for a test is to test yourself, rather than over-relying on re-reading material, flash cards, or over-highlighting book text. The researcher also recommends note-taking as a study tool.

“If you have some time to study, instead of re-reading the material, test yourself on the material. The more you test yourself on the material, the more you strengthen those neural pathways, the more you move things from working memory into long-term memory, the more likely you are to remember things,” Dr. Gurung said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day

It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain

Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report.  The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
kcfmradio.com

Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
FLORENCE, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Eugene Police Officers perform CPR to revive man in tent near railroad tracks

Two Eugene Police officers are being credited with saving a man's life after performing CPR inside a tent near West 2nd and Lincoln Streets early Friday morning. In a statement, EPD says officers were called to the area at 1:26 a.m. after hearing a woman yelling that someone had been shot. The woman was reported to be running towards the railroad tracks nearby and eventually flagged down an EPD sergeant. She led the them to a tent, advising she was helping someone breath.
EUGENE, OR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Former Florence City Manager Sentenced to Two Years of Supervised Probation

The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal was sentenced yesterday to two years of supervised probation. The criminal charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised at Florence City Hall. In October, Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.
FLORENCE, OR
yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
insideradio.com

Facing Foreclosure After Losing FCC License, Broadcaster Faces Uncertain Future.

With a reported $400,000 in unpaid loans and an FM license canceled by the FCC, Oregon’s Yaquina Bay Communications is facing an uncertain future. Oregon Coast Bank says owner Dave Miller owes more than $400,000 from two loans – $755,000 in 2009 and $110,000 – the balance of which was due 14 months ago. Additionally, YachatNews reports that Miller owes four years of unpaid property taxes to the tune of $43,000. The publication says the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Employment Department have liens on Miller’s properties and the bank seeks to foreclose on the property that houses the radio group for defaulting on the loans.
INDEPENDENCE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy