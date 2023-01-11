Read full article on original website
The Latest on Malcolm Brogdon's Status for Saturday's Celtics-Hornets Game
Ahead of the Celtics' 109-98 victory over the Nets, Joe Mazzulla said he anticipates Jaylen Brown, who's dealing with a right adductor strain, will be out "about a week or so." The injury occurred during Boston's 125-114 win vs. the Pelicans on Wednesday, a game where Brown generated a season-high ...
Nuggets showing team depth heading into game against Magic
Nikola Jokic is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season, so when he sat out Denver’s game at the Los
Big game from Nike Sibande leads Pitt past Georgia Tech
Nike Sibande had a season-high 21 points off the bench and Jamarius Burton added 19 to lead Pitt to a
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
The Saints News Network staff gives you our thoughts on where former Saints coach Sean Payton will end up in 2023.
KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's season-changing win at Tennessee
With Kentucky desperate for a turnaround, the Wildcats may have saved their season with a statement win in Knoxville, defeating No. 5 Tennessee in a rock fight inside Thompson-Boling Arena. On the day Chris Lofton’s jersey was retired and Allan Houston and Candace Parker were honored, UK found a way to ruin the party, winning 63-56 for its first quality win of the season.
