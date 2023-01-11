Read full article on original website
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
In tense exchange with alleged Club Q shooter's attorney, judge denies request to delay hearing
An El Paso County courtroom was tense on Friday afternoon when an attorney representing the alleged Club Q nightclub shooter, Anderson Aldrich, got into it with Judge Michael McHenry regarding a request to continue Aldrich's preliminary hearing. Joseph Archambault, one of Aldrich's defense attorneys, told McHenry that he and his...
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth
A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers
The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Yaya Mayweather Sentenced In 2020 Stabbing Of Lapattra Jacobs
In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather admitted to causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs at NBA Youngboy's home during an altercation.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Popculture
TLC Star Arrested on Robbery and Assault Charges
Former Unexpected star Matthew Blevins, infamous for getting two girls named Hailey pregnant during Season 3, was arrested last week in Kentucky and is currently being charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor assault. Blevins was booked on Dec. 28 by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, according to Starcasm. He posted his bond on Dec. 30 and was released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6. He is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Blevins' booking information and court records, per Starcasm. While the specific allegations against Blevins are still pending, these are the Kentucky statutes describing the charges:
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
KHOU
$1M bond for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant and her unborn child
Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the September 2022 shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20, and her unborn baby. She was 8 months pregnant.
News On 6
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Tennessee man charged in deadly crash that orphaned three children could have to pay child support
A drunk driver accused of killing two Tennessee parents on Christmas Day may have to pay child support for their now orphaned children under a new state law.
Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana
Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post. The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
