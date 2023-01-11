Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Arkansas dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses prompts investigation: reports
A landowner in Arkansas reported to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that someone illegally dumped hundreds of deer carcasses on his property.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
Fort Smith couple dies by murder-suicide in Illinois, according to coroner's office
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith couple died by murder-suicide while on the interstate in Illinois, the Kankakee County Coroner's Office confirmed. Michael J. Hendrickson, 40, and Tiffany C. Hendrickson, 34, were found dead in a semitrailer on I-57 in Otto Township, Illinois, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. An...
Asa Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County for DWI, possession of drugs and guns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III, was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13. The former Arkansas governor's 47-year-old son, who has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in recent years, faces even more serious charges now. In addition to...
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Former governor's son arrested on drug charges in Benton County
The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on drug charges. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, Friday on several charges, including "possession of a controlled substance" and "simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms." No...
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
PHOTOS: Landowner Discovers ‘Hundreds of Deer Carcasses’ On His Property, Investigation Ensues
It’s a scene straight out of a horror film. Piles of bones, rotting flesh, and putrid hides lie in the middle of an Arkansas forest where “hundreds of deer carcasses” were discovered by the owner of the land. “I can’t can’t get into details for various reasons…...
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
