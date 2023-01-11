ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
Former governor's son arrested on drug charges in Benton County

The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on drug charges. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, Friday on several charges, including "possession of a controlled substance" and "simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms." No...
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
