Cheyenne, WY

Amazon: We're delivering packages in Wyoming – with help

By Carrie Haderlie Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE—Following disruption to Cheyenne’s postal delivery over the New Year’s holiday, an Amazon representative has told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the multinational giant is delivering most of its own packages in Wyoming.

“We continue to deliver to the Cheyenne, Wyoming, community and the surrounding areas through our own delivery network, and with the support of third-party delivery carrier partners,” Amazon spokeswoman Simone Griffin said in an email early Wednesday morning. “The claim that we are no longer delivering to Cheyenne until May is false. We will continue to balance capacity across our network, when needed, to deliver for customers in the area.”

In advance of the holiday weekend, and in light of recent weather conditions, Amazon representatives were in regular communication with the Cheyenne post office, Griffin said. They also provided a projected number of packages the USPS would receive from Amazon over the holiday weekend to help deliver to its customers.

According to reports from postal service workers in Cheyenne, management had directed staff to “roll mail” in favor of delivering Amazon packages over the holiday, a process by which packages are prioritized over regular letters and other USPS mail.

Mail that is sent first class does not have a barcode; however, packages sent by Amazon do. Those are often and continuously scanned to show a delivery timeline, meaning they are more traceable. Disruptions and temporary closures of satellite offices in Cheyenne caused long lines at the main post office on Converse Avenue, and people were concerned about timeliness of receiving other mail, like Social Security checks.

In a blog post dated Jan. 4, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company will eliminate more than 18,000 jobs in 2023. Most will be in Amazon stores and the People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we’re not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles.”

Amazon is not the only company experiencing staffing issues. According to James Boxrud, a Denver-based representative for the USPS, the Cheyenne post office has 20 job openings, and numerous positions within the USPS are available across Wyoming.

