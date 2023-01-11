ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: FCS game gets lost in shuffle

In case you missed it — and unless you are from the Badlands, I’m guessing you did — there was a college football game played Sunday. It was a fairly big one in fact. North Dakota State and South Dakota State played for the Football Championship Subdivision national title.
BROOKINGS, SD
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportingalert.com

What is the SEC men’s basketball schedule today? – Jan. 14

The SEC men’s basketball schedule today, Saturday, January 14, will feature seven games, including two notable clashes between No. 5 Tennessee vs. Kentucky and No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU. Both games will be live on ESPN, the ESPN App, and streaming live on WatchESPN.com. What are the SEC basketball...
GEORGIA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG

The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
SULPHUR, LA

