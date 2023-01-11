Read full article on original website
Related
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rivals received some bad news on Wednesday
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals received some not-so-good news on Wednesday. According to a report from On3, 2023 five-star quarterback Jalen Rashada has asked to be released from his national letter of intent that he signed last month. (247Sports rates Rashada as a five-star recruit.) This doesn’t...
Three Potential Transfer Destinations for LSU QB Walker Howard
Howard quickly becomes one of the hottest names in the portal. Who will he suit up for in the fall?
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: FCS game gets lost in shuffle
In case you missed it — and unless you are from the Badlands, I’m guessing you did — there was a college football game played Sunday. It was a fairly big one in fact. North Dakota State and South Dakota State played for the Football Championship Subdivision national title.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from Kentucky for SEC road win. What we learned
Up next: The Gamecocks return home to face Missouri on Sunday.
LSU football freshman QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal | Report
BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Walker Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard, the No. 40 prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, played sparingly as the Tigers' third-string quarterback this season behind starter Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Mississippi State Officially Names Zac Selmon New Athletic Director
Mississippi State named Zac Selmon the university's new athletic director Friday.
Watch: Journey Through Bengals Season Timeline
Cincinnati has dug out from an 0-2 hole to the top of the AFC North.
4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s victory over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — The Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in prime position Saturday to snag an SEC road victory over Ole Miss. With a victory within reach, Georgia guard Kario Oquendo stepped up to help his Bulldogs finish strong. Oquendo didn't score any points in the first half against the...
sportingalert.com
What is the SEC men’s basketball schedule today? – Jan. 14
The SEC men’s basketball schedule today, Saturday, January 14, will feature seven games, including two notable clashes between No. 5 Tennessee vs. Kentucky and No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU. Both games will be live on ESPN, the ESPN App, and streaming live on WatchESPN.com. What are the SEC basketball...
The List: LSU welcomes double-digit "Early Enrollees"
The LSU football staff signed 25 high school players in December. Now, 13 of the signees are moving to campus as early-enrollees. Here's the rundown on who is set to arrive at LSU this weekend.
Source: LSU QB Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss
The former five-star quarterback is set to visit Oxford.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
Comments / 0