All the Latinos performing at the 2023 Coachella festival

The Coachella 2023 lineup is here! The much-anticipated music and arts festival included several Spanish-language acts on the list, including Bad Bunny , who becomes the first Latin artist to ever headline in Indio, California.

The Puerto Rican star will perform during the two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and then again from April 21-23. Bad Bunny will close out the festival on Friday, BLACKPINK on Saturday, and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday.

GettyImages Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to ever headline in Indio, California.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the other Spanish-language artists set to hit the desert this year, includes recently engaged singer and actress Becky G , who comes back to Coachella after surprising fans with an exceptional performance alongside Karol G .

Rosalía and Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs will also perform. Emerging Latino artists DannyLux and Conexión Divina will represent Mexican music, while Kali Uchis and Eladio Carrión will continue the party.

Find below the Spanish-language acts performing at this year’s Coachella festival:

Friday, April 14 & 21

Bad Bunny

Becky G

DannyLux

¿Téo?

Saturday April 15 & 22

Rosalía

Eladio Carrión

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

The Linda Lindas

Sunday April 16 & 23