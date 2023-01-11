ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

All the Latinos performing at the 2023 Coachella festival

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

The Coachella 2023 lineup is here! The much-anticipated music and arts festival included several Spanish-language acts on the list, including Bad Bunny , who becomes the first Latin artist to ever headline in Indio, California.

The Puerto Rican star will perform during the two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and then again from April 21-23. Bad Bunny will close out the festival on Friday, BLACKPINK on Saturday, and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cQyW_0kBBjPlt00 GettyImages
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to ever headline in Indio, California.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the other Spanish-language artists set to hit the desert this year, includes recently engaged singer and actress Becky G , who comes back to Coachella after surprising fans with an exceptional performance alongside Karol G .

Rosalía and Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs will also perform. Emerging Latino artists DannyLux and Conexión Divina will represent Mexican music, while Kali Uchis and Eladio Carrión will continue the party.

RELATED:

Bad Bunny becomes the first Latino to headline Coachella

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women: Rankings

Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations: Here is the complete list

Find below the Spanish-language acts performing at this year’s Coachella festival:

Friday, April 14 & 21

  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • DannyLux
  • ¿Téo?

Saturday April 15 & 22

  • Rosalía
  • Eladio Carrión
  • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • The Linda Lindas

Sunday April 16 & 23

  • Kali Uchis
  • Los Bitchos
  • Conexión Divina

Eva Longoria’s first feature film ‘Flamin’ Hot‘ shares release date

Eva Longoria’s upcoming feature film, “Flamin’ Hot”, has a release date. The film marks Longoria’s feature directorial debut and is based on the life of Richard Montañez, who revolutionized the food industry with the invention of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. RELATED: Eva Longoria shares one of...
