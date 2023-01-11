ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Allgeier and a Utah native both made this NFL all-rookie list

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQaxv_0kBBjKbU00
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) tries to outrun Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. | John Bazemore, Associated Press

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier finished his rookie NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons strong, breaking the franchise record for rookie rushing yards and surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the process.

That also helped Allgeier make the Pro Football Focus’ NFL All-Rookie Team , which was released Wednesday.

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, earned the nod for the all-rookie running back spot over Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III and Houston’s Dameon Pierce.

Kenneth Walker III ran for more yards and Dameon Pierce broke more tackles, but Allgeier ran away with it from a grading perspective,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “He was efficient when called upon, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while his 3.58 yards after contact per carry ranked seventh among 60 qualifying running backs over the regular season. He’s a perfect fit for Arthur Smith’s run game.”

Allgeier finished with 1,035 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 210 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

He ran for 711 yards in the team’s last nine games, averaging 79 yards per contest.

What Utah native made the PFF All-Rookie Team?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqtMt_0kBBjKbU00
Kamil Krzaczynski, Associated Press

Former Southern Utah and Murray High offensive tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears, was also honored.

He was the left tackle selection on the all-rookie team.

Jones started all 17 games this season for the Bears.

“One of the steals of the draft class so far. The Bears’ fifth-rounder did enough to put himself as their undisputed long-term starter at left tackle. He finished with a 79.4 run-blocking grade and a 70.5 pass-blocking grade on the season,” Renner said.

