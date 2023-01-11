ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

What President Nelson has said about the need for ‘gratitude for the mission and ministry of Jesus Christ’

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zogM_0kBBjJil00
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is interviewed in the visitors’ center during the Washington D.C. Temple rededication in South Kensington, Md., on Sunday Aug. 14, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On Aug. 18, 1998, then-Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a speech at Brigham Young University about Jesus Christ’s ministry and atonement.

During the BYU devotional, President Nelson — who became the church’s president on Jan. 14, 2018 — said that he wanted to discuss two different objectives of the life of Jesus Christ: his ministry and his mission. He said , “During his relatively brief sojourn in mortality, the Savior accomplished two overarching objectives: One was his ‘work and [his] glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.’ The other he stated simply: ‘I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done.’”

Here are some of the important points President Nelson made in his speech:

  • The atonement of Jesus Christ was for the salvation of all mankind.
  • The ministry of Jesus Christ is an example of love and kindness. President Nelson invited everyone to follow his example. “To facilitate our desire to follow him, perhaps we could consider qualities of his life that we can emulate,” he said. “Time would not permit us to list all of them, but perhaps we could identify five specific aspects that would be helpful to us.”
  • Love, ordinances, prayer, knowledge and endurance to end are five aspects of Jesus Christ’s example that President Nelson invited others to follow.
  • President Nelson said , “A commitment to endure to the end means that we will not ask for a release from a call to serve. It means that we will persevere in pursuit of a worthy goal. It means that we will never, no never, give up on a loved one who has strayed. And it means that we will always cherish our eternal family relationships, even through difficult days of disease, disability, or death.”

At the end of his speech, President Nelson gave a series of questions that are meant as a quiet quiz for those listening. Some of the questions he asked the audience included what they do with their eyes, what they do with their ears and how does Jesus impact the way they use their time. He closed with his testimony and the hope that Jesus could be transformative in the lives of those who were present at the speech.

President Nelson’s speech is available on BYU’s speeches website .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Jax Hudur

The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ

Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Ceebla Cuud

Pastor Charges $1160 for a Meeting with God in Heaven

MS Budeli posted prices on his social media pagePhoto bySekororo News. In the past several years, some pastors have done questionable things that have caused controversy and cast doubt on their intelligence. As the year winds down, people want a fresh start and hope that their wishes will be granted in the coming year.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy