WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some small businesses, the time after the holidays can be slow, but some of those businesses struggle to get back on their feet. In a Facebook posted Friday, an implication that 319 Gallery might be going out of business was met with surprise by Gallery Director Gloria Beard. She said she does not know who made the post and even though times have been hard, she has no plans of going out of business. “These are our toughest months from now until Easter,” she said.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO