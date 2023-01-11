Read full article on original website
WSAW
Rhinelander food pantry bringing back CANtastic event for 11th year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and The Rouman Cinema are excited to sponsor their 11th CANtastic event. The CANtastic Steering Committee is actively seeking ‘build teams’ to participate in this fun community event. The competition is open to any group or organization in the Rhinelander area. This year’s Build Day will be Feb. 11 at The Rouman Cinema. The CANtastic creations will be on display for two weeks to allow the public to view and judge them.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Chilly Friday the 13th, warming trend ahead brings next weather maker
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures have taken a tumble with a slight wind chill making a return for Friday the 13th. Possible sunshine for the day with additional rounds for sunshine Saturday. A warming trend starts over the weekend through the first part of the upcoming work week. Our next weather maker will feature mostly rain showers Monday.
WSAW
Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
WSAW
Wausau residents can stop using water filtration pitchers as new treatment facility is online
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Wausau residents who had been using a water filtration pitcher due to PFAS concerns can now stop using the pitchers. The city distributed the pitchers in April 2022. The city issued a press release Thursday stating because city water recipients are now receiving water...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Some snow, but improving weather conditions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather conditions to start Thursday morning vs the past few mornings. Slick spots mostly over the Northwoods as occasional lake effect snow showers moved through overnight. Expect periods of lake effect snow showers throughout the daytime, triggering flurries or light snow showers. Temperatures remain mild for the day, but a cool down on tap for the first half of the weekend.
WSAW
Rhinelander PIE launches 2023 golden apple award program
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander Partners in Education has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. “The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” said Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President.
WSAW
Friday night prep highlights features Marshfield girls, D.C. Everest Boys wins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield girls basketball team took down Wausau West on the road on Friday to claim sole possession in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while D.C. Everest boys hoops beat Merrill in conference action. Marshfield and Wausau West each entered Friday’s game with a 4-1 record. The...
WSAW
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
WSAW
Wisconsin Brass Quintet to perform in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County said it’s proud to present the Wisconsin Brass Quintet will perform on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids located at 1801 16th St. South. Regarded as one of the “superb...
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wausau's water is 'PFAS free'
WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau officials said the city’s water is now safe to use and "PFAS free. " Wausau connected a water plant output to the city’s main water supply on Dec. 20, 2022. The system worked for some time to push out old water in the pipelines that was contaminated with PFAS. The city said that water should now “be flushed out with [residents’] daily water usage.”
WSAW
319 Gallery looking for community support
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some small businesses, the time after the holidays can be slow, but some of those businesses struggle to get back on their feet. In a Facebook posted Friday, an implication that 319 Gallery might be going out of business was met with surprise by Gallery Director Gloria Beard. She said she does not know who made the post and even though times have been hard, she has no plans of going out of business. “These are our toughest months from now until Easter,” she said.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
WSAW
Kid’s clothing closet seeks donations, also in need of volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A project by the United Way of Marathon County to provide new or gently used clothing for all children sizes is seeking donations. For the last 18 years, Rebecca’s Closet has served anyone who needs clothing for their children. It was started in 2005 by Kathy Volkmann, who was the Vice President of Clover Belt Credit Union. Kathy was helping a social worker gather clothing for a family when she offered clothes that her niece Rebecca, outgrew.
WSAW
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. The notable local takeaways from the current list of proposals include the Valley...
WSAW
Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
WSAW
Headlining acts released for Riverfront Rendezvous 2023
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous will return for its 39th year in 2023 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point. The annual Riverfront Rendezvous Community Festival will kick off on June 30 and run the entire weekend through July 2. The festival features three stages of musical entertainment and provides free, family-fun activities with no tickets or entrance fee required.
WSAW
UWSP, UWSP at Wausau campuses commemorate MLK Day with public events
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Commemorating his work for racial equality and social justice, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated with two public events at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Jan. 16, and at UW-Stevens Point main campus on Jan. 24. “Reverend King embraced social justice and overcoming fear to...
WSAW
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
WSAW
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
