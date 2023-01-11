Read full article on original website
Related
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
Fox17
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
Kent Co. deputies investigate string of vehicle break-ins
Authorities say they are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in Kent County.
One person shot in the leg at Kentwood apartment, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – A person is recovering after being shot in the leg Friday evening, Jan. 13. The Kentwood Police Department responded around 5:42 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment on Breton Avenue SE near 44th Street SE, a news release said. Police officers provided medical treatment for...
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Suspects on the run after carjacking, police chase and crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police are looking for four men allegedly involved in a carjacking and police pursuit where at least one police cruiser was struck. Officers were at the scene in the 900 block of Douglas Street as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, searching the area for the four suspects.
Lansing police release video, audio of fatal shooting by officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released audio and video depicting the fatal shooting of a Lansing man by a group of officers. Nicolas Micko, 35, was shot and killed by police about 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing. A video posted to the...
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Police motorcycle unit being revived as part of Kalamazoo’s proposed budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo city officials are considering a plan to revive the public safety department’s police motorcycle unit. The city’s proposed budget, which is up for final approval, includes the purchase or lease of three motorcycles for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fleet. The three Harley...
Body found at park the day after Aquinas lockdown
A body was discovered in Wilcox Park, which borders Aquinas College, the day after the school went into lockdown after a report of shots fired.
Fire hydrant repairs to block westbound traffic on G Avenue
Fire hydrant repairs will block westbound traffic on a road in Comstock Township, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Westbound G Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Street will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for fire hydrant repairs, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Westbound traffic will be...
Woman killed in Montcalm County crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
Michigan mom accused of catfishing teen daughter bound over for trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own teenage daughter and another teen is a step closer to facing trial. Catfishing is when someone fakes an online identity to scam victims for money, romance, or physical harm. Kendra G. Licari, 42, was scheduled to...
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0