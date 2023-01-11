ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

George Santos lied about being a 'star' college volleyball player at the university he lied about attending, Nassau GOP chairman says

By John L. Dorman,Madison Hall
 3 days ago

Then-Rep.-elect George Santos sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at Capitol on January 3, 2023.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo

  • The Nassau County GOP chair said Santos told him he was a "star" volleyball player in college.
  • Santos, who claimed to have attended Baruch College, later admitted he did not attend the school.
  • Top Nassau Republicans are now calling on Santos to resign from office.

The chairman of the Nassau County Republican Party on Tuesday said that embattled Rep. George Santos told him that he was a "star player" on a the volleyball team for a college that he did not attend.

During a press conference featuring top Nassau GOP officials calling on Santos to resign from Congress, Joseph Cairo said that the congressman fabricated his involvement with the Baruch College sports team while being vetted during the campaign.

"He told me ... that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship," Cairo said of Santos.

Santos last month admitted that he did not attend either Baruch College or New York University — which he claimed during his successful election against Democratic nominee Robert Zimmerman in the Long Island-anchored 3rd Congressional District.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume," he said at the time, after a damning New York Times report called into question his education background as well as his employment history.

Santos was sworn into office on Saturday and has brought on several staffers for his Washington, DC, congressional office, but otherwise has largely sought to avoid questions from the press.

After the Nassau GOP press conference, Santos insisted that he would not resign from office.

Comments / 2

Cheryl Manypenny Thrift
3d ago

I don’t care what party he is. He is a man with no honor or integrity and not to be trusted. Come on America! Can’t we find good people to elect?

Reply(1)
2
