‘No secret’: Novak Djokovic reveals Rafael Nadal Australian Open motivation
The 2023 Australian Open officially begins on Sunday and the biggest storyline is the return of Novak Djokovic, who missed last year’s tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Aussie government ultimately allowed him to come back into the country despite previously banning him, with the Serb now eyeing his 22nd Grand Slam […] The post ‘No secret’: Novak Djokovic reveals Rafael Nadal Australian Open motivation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
