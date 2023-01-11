'One-of-a-kind' Universal Studios theme park is coming to Frisco

Universal Studios theme park headed to Frisco 00:53

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday that a new, one-of-a-kind theme park is coming to Frisco.

Officials said the park will be "unlike any other in the world," and is "specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children."

The landscape will be lush and green, and will feature immersive themed lands from movies like "Shrek" and "Madagascar" that will be more intimate and engaging for younger visitors.

"It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."

Spanning 97 acres, there are also plans for a 300-room hotel, which will be located next to the PGA National Resort.

"The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal's existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand."

Officials said Frisco was selected as the area for the new park because of the city's fast growing population and "ability to attract businesses to the area."

Frisco Mayor Jeff Chaney said it's going to be a "great asset to the community" and will bring tourism and economic development—a sentiment that Governor Greg Abbott has since echoed.

In a tweet, the governor wrote that Universal will be a "great boost for jobs and tourism in North Texas. Lower taxes & reasonable regulations have made Texas a top destination for business."

The park is expected to sit east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway. There has been no mention of when it will potentially be completed.