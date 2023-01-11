ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment

Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of school trespassing, battery on officer

MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of trespassing at a Miami school. It happened last month at American Senior High. Court documents say Joshua Glover went into a school bathroom and put on a ski mask. Police say Glover took off when a school administrator confronted him. A Miami-Dade schools officer found him inside a vehicle. That's when police say glover put the SUV in reverse -- bumping into the officer. Glover got away, but was later caught at home. He's charged with trespassing and battery on an officer. 
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO homicide detectives arrest parents of dead child

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested the parents of a one-year-old child for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to detectives, at approximately 3:03 p.m. on September 24, 2022, BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies responded to 218 S.W. Third St. referencing a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered a child in medical distress. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
click orlando

Missing girl found dead in pond behind Florida home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl has been found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a missing girl in the West Palm Beach neighborhood Tuesday evening, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release said. The search included helicopters, K-9 officers and deputies knocking on neighbors’ doors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO locate 30-year-old man who went missing in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said they have found a 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Weston. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge had been last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy