Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a second-degree murder charge, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and a death later of a 67-year-old man.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using rock, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people caught attempting to break into a South Miami home using a large rock. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
Man accused of school trespassing, battery on officer
MIAMI - A man is facing charges after being accused of trespassing at a Miami school. It happened last month at American Senior High. Court documents say Joshua Glover went into a school bathroom and put on a ski mask. Police say Glover took off when a school administrator confronted him. A Miami-Dade schools officer found him inside a vehicle. That's when police say glover put the SUV in reverse -- bumping into the officer. Glover got away, but was later caught at home. He's charged with trespassing and battery on an officer.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO homicide detectives arrest parents of dead child
Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested the parents of a one-year-old child for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to detectives, at approximately 3:03 p.m. on September 24, 2022, BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies responded to 218 S.W. Third St. referencing a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered a child in medical distress. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
click orlando
Missing girl found dead in pond behind Florida home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl has been found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a missing girl in the West Palm Beach neighborhood Tuesday evening, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release said. The search included helicopters, K-9 officers and deputies knocking on neighbors’ doors.
WSVN-TV
BSO locate 30-year-old man who went missing in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said they have found a 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Weston. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge had been last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches...
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
WSVN-TV
SWAT called after suspect accused of domestic battery barricades in home; nearby schools on lockdown
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery has barricaded himself at a South Florida home. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home located at 7801 Granada Blvd., Thursday afternoon. SWAT teams were also called to the scene. They were able to get two people...
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
